Ranked: 5 F1 races with the least overtakes

The 2023 F1 season produced some of the most action-packed races in the past few seasons that saw great battles on the track. But there were also some races where the fans did not see the cars overtaking on the track as much.

Races like Monaco and Montreal had some intense drama in them that gripped the fans watching in the stands and on the television. However, there were some dull affairs as well which did not live up to the expectations from previous years.

Below is the list of 5 F1 races that produced the least amount of on-track overtakes in the 2023 season:

#1 F1 Monaco GP (13)

The Monaco Grand Prix is the crown jewel in the F1 calendar and is known for its iconic track in the principality and attracting celebrities from all walks of fields to the weekend. However, it is a track that is known for producing the least amount of overtakes given the tight and twisty nature of the principality.

In the 2023 season, it produced a total of 13 overtakes during the Grand Prix. However, there was a certain level of interest from the fans given the changeable conditions in the race.

#2 Canadian Grand Prix (17)

The Canadian Grand Prix wasn't the best race of the year but it held the attention of the fans due to some outstanding driving by Fernando Alonso and Alex Albon in the main race. The Williams F1 driver's exceptional defensive skills made it pretty difficult for the cars behind him to overtake him thus resulting in one of the Grand Prix only having 17 overtakes.

#3 Hungarian Grand Prix (17)

The Hungarian Grand Prix shaped up to be one of the best races of the year as Lewis Hamilton took pole position. But it quickly fizzled out and did not deliver on its promise after the first lap shenanigans were over. Fans watching at the track and in their homes witnessed only 17 overtakes throughout the race.

#4 Azerbaijan Grand Prix (18)

Surprisingly, the Azerbaijan Grand Prix proved to be one of the most boring races of the season and did not deliver given its history of exciting racing during the GP. Despite having almost a two kilometers long straight, the race only saw a mere 18 overtakes on the Sunday.

#5 Bahrain Grand Prix (22)

The opening race of the season certainly delivered in terms of storylines but not in terms of track action, as it only witnessed 22 overtakes overall throughout the 56 laps of racing. The race was not without memorable moments, however, with Fernando Alonso reaching the podium in his debut for Aston Martin.