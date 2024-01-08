Ranked: Top 5 most successful F1 engine suppliers

A power unit is arguably one of the most important parts of an F1 car. It is the engine that pushes the car at eye-watering speeds around a circuit. F1 power units are one of the most technologically advanced automotive engines in the world. Hence, they are not made by every single team. There are a few giants on the grid that develop their engines and provide them to other smaller outfits.

Here is a list of the most successful engine suppliers in the sport in terms of race wins.

List of most successful F1 engine suppliers

#5 Honda

Honda has been an old player in the world of F1 and is the fifth-most successful engine supplier in it. The Japanese giants initially entered the sport as a team and engine supplier in 1964, but were not too successful in their initial stint.

Even since then, they have had a love-hate relationship with the sport, entering and leaving the sport multiple times. However, they have only acted as an engine supplier ever since their exit in 1968.

As an engine manufacturer, they have won six constructors' and six drivers' championships and have won 89 races. If we take Honda's minor involvement in supporting Red Bull's power unit after 2021 into account, their engines have technically won 127 races by now.

#4 Renault

Renault is the fourth-most successful engine supplier in the sport. They started developing and delivering power units all the way back in 1983. They provided engines for teams like Ligier, Tyrell, and Lotus, even after withdrawing their own team from the sport in 1985.

They returned to F1 in 1989, supplying engines to Williams, and saw great success with the British team through the 1990s. After returning to the sport with their own team in 2002, they won the 2005 and 2006 drivers' and constructors' championships with Fernando Alonso.

As of now, Renault engines have secured 12 constructors' and 11 drivers' championships and 169 race wins. Currently, they only develop engines for their own team, Alpine.

#3 Ford

Though it has almost been a decade since Ford last ran in F1, they are one of the oldest companies that have taken part in the sport. They started supplying engines to many teams from 1967 to 2004. They have always been an engine supplier first, since their own team saw minimal success in the single-seater racing series.

In total, they have won 10 constructors', 13 drivers' championships, and 176 races as an engine supplier. In the future, Ford will return to the sport as an engine supplier for both Red Bull and AlphaTauri in 2026.

#2 Mercedes

Mercedes is no stranger when it comes to developing some of the most dominant and reliable power units. The Silver Arrows have been making engines for single-seater machines ever since 1954, when even F1 as a sport was young. Though they moved away from the sport for several decades, Mercedes returned to it as an engine supplier in 1994, giving power units to Sauber, McLaren, Brawn GP, Force India (now Aston Martin), and Williams.

When they themselves joined the sport as a team, the Brackley-based outfit was extremely successful, obliterating the field from 2014 to 2020 with Lewis Hamilton.

In total, they have won 10 constructors' and 13 drivers' championships, along with 212 races. They currently supply engines to Aston Martin, McLaren, and Williams and use them for their own teams.

#1 Ferrari

When it comes to making engines for F1, Ferrari is by far the most experienced. They are synonymous with the sport and have been racing in it ever since 1950. They have always manufactured their own power units and have supplied them to countless teams like Minardi, Sauber, Prost, Red Bull, Spyker, AlphaTauri, Force India, Haas, and more.

Since they use their own power units and are the most successful team in the entire sport, they automatically become the most successful engine suppliers as well. Ferrrari engines have won 16 constructors' and 15 drivers' championships, along with 244 races in total.