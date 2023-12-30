Ranking the F1 team principals on the 2024 grid

Drivers are more often than not considered the superstars of the F1 team. They go out there and drive the cars on the limit, get the results, and get the credit they deserve.

Having said that, when we talk about the backbone of any team, it's the team principals that build the team up from scratch and help facilitate whatever success is achieved.

While a driver could be the one getting the results, if it's not for the team principals facilitating it in the best possible manner, one can just forget about the results. This is precisely why these leaders are arguably as iconic as the drivers regarding accomplishments in F1.

In this feature, we're ranking the 10 team principals on the current F1 grid. Let's see how they stack up.

#10 Alessandro Alunni Bravi (Sauber)

For many, even the name might come as a surprise because of the very anonymous nature in which Alessandro Alunni Bravi has conducted himself.

While results on track are the most important thing and that should be paramount over anything else, the anonymity of the team principal doesn't really help.

Bravi has not had the results one would expect nor the level of ownership as his tendency to almost work in the shadows goes against him.

#9 Franz Tost/Peter Bayer (AlphaTauri)

Ideally, if it was Franz Tost, he would have been ranked higher on this list but Peter Bayer is going to be an uncharted territory for everyone, including F1 media.

Tost did a brilliant job in going about his business in an unassuming manner for all these years.

We'll have to wait and see how Bayer does things.

#8 Guenther Steiner (Haas)

When you come out of a season with a car that is essentially the slowest and ends up last in the championship, you will not have a great rating.

Guenther Steiner has talked a big game for far too long but this season was another example of a major limitation of the Haas F1 model that is too dependent on Ferrari.

On the managerial side as well, keeping Kevin Magnussen for 2024 is something that raised a few questions as well. Overall it's hard to pick too many positives for Steiner this season.

#7 Bruno Famin (Alpine)

Alpine overall was a major disappointment this season. Still, one thing that probably made it all worse was how the team principal Otmar Szafneur was shown the door even though he was probably the only voice of reason in that senior management.

Bruno Famin was the man leading the power unit side of things and has been now turned into an interim team principal. For now, there's not much positive things to say about it as the jury is still out on the French team and its overall prospects.

#6 Mike Krack (Aston Martin)

While many have appreciated the job Mike Krack has done, the man faces challenges from far too many sides and it does become hard to rise to all of them.

On the track side, Aston Martin struggled to maintain the momentum after an impressive start to the season, and then at the same time, Krack had to answer a lot of questions about Lance Stroll's underperformance.

One can't help but feel that Krack is in a precarious situation where he's severely limited by what he can and can't do with the team and that does end up counting against him.

#5 James Vowles (Williams)

For a first-timer, this was an impressive season for James Vowles. Overall, it was a season where he turned heads as he brought WIlliams back into the limelight as the team finished P7 in the championship.

Having said that, the tough part of his job would begin now as he starts charting the progress towards the front of the grid.

#4 Fred Vasseur (Ferrari)

In a season that started with a stutter, Fred Vasseur started leaving his mark on the team by the time we reached the end of the season.

Ferrari is starting to look more and more like Vasseur's team and that's certainly an accomplishment. It remains to be seen how he does next but so far so good for the Frenchman.

#3 Andrea Stella (McLaren)

When an influential and highly regarded leader leaves the team and instead of stumbling the squad ends up making a major step, you have to commend the man that has taken over. That man is Andrea Stella as he seamlessly took over from Andreas Seidl and helped McLaren become one of the frontrunners in F1.

Like James Vowles, Stella's true test comes next season and it will be interesting to see how much he can accomplish with the team and if he can make the next step.

#2 Toto Wolff (Mercedes F1)

The last two seasons have been disappointing for Toto Wolff as Mercedes hasn't won much if anything.

Having said that, Wolff's authority over his team and his command in the F1 paddock remains unblemished. Securing P2 is albeit not the biggest target for the German team but psychologically it does mean that the team has just one target and that's Red Bull.

Wolff has looked a bit off at times this season but one can't help but feel that his belligerent self is going to bring Mercedes back to the front.

#1 Christian Horner (Red Bull)

When you put together F1's greatest-ever season by a team, how could you not be placed at the top of the pile?

Christian Horner is the best team principal on the grid right now and there's just no doubt about it.