Ranking Lewis Hamilton's top 5 wins

Lewis Hamilton has been part of the F1 grid since 2007 and has won at least one GP every season. When one looks back at such an illustrious career with 103 wins so far, it's hard to pick a singular moment that stands out from the rest. In this piece, we try to do the impossible as we try to rank the top 5 wins of Hamilton's career.

To rank these wins we've taken into consideration the machine he had at his disposal, the competition, the situation in the championship, and how unlikely the method in which he won seemed before the race.

#5 2008 British Grand Prix — Lewis Hamilton winning the race by a 68-second gap

There aren't many races early in a driver's career where one can look at and call the driver special. Hamilton, however, is an entirely different story. In just the second season of his F1 career, he was bearing the burden of racing at Silverstone as a British driver.

If there is one thing that can be said about the British fans who fill the stands at Silverstone, it is that they are a passionate bunch. And when it comes to supporting, no one does it better. With that support, however, comes the pressure, and the pressure of being a British driver at Silverstone is unbelievable at times.

Lewis Hamilton reached Silverstone as the driver who was going to get the most support on the weekend with the fans cheering his every lap. Things got tricky when the circuit received torrential rain and it was at this stage that the then McLaren driver's genius came to the forefront.

The Briton would fend off Kimi Raikkonen's advancements early in the race. With a pitstop blunder by Ferrari compromising Raikkonen's race, however, Hamilton was left on his own at the front as he started putting together a masterclass.

Streaking away from the field and lapping into an entirely different league from the rest of the field, Hamilton finished the race a whopping 68 seconds ahead of everyone. His performance just made everyone realize that the young driver was destined for big things in his career.

#4 2018 Italian Grand Prix — Beating Ferrari at their home race

The context of what happened at Monza in 2018 is, more often than not, lost to the casual fan. At that stage in that year's championship, Sebastian Vettel was still within striking distance of Lewis Hamilton in the championship. The German had dominated the earlier sessions at Spa and Monza and was the favorite, with Ferrari having much better straight-line speed than Mercedes at the time.

The weekend, however, saw an entirely different combative side to Lewis Hamilton. The Mercedes driver was in an "all-out attack" mode as he tried to extract the maximum that he could from the car. He qualified P3 behind the Ferrari pair, just a tenth slower than the pole position time.

Hamilton, however, turned the race upside down on the very first lap as his attempt to overtake Vettel resulted in the German spinning out. With his main championship rival out of the race, Hamilton went on to overtake Kimi Raikkonen to win an improbable race in enemy territory. The Briton did not look back after this race as the tide of the championship turned in his favor.

