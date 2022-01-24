Ranking the top 3 teammates on the 2022 F1 grid

The F1 2022 season will mark the start of an entirely new set of regulations. The cars are going to look different; they will behave differently. Will they be faster or slower? We'll need to wait to find that out, but the new regulations could see teams going the extra mile to make a difference.

Which car will come out on top? For now, that is a variable, which we cannot make much of a prediction about. However, if there is one thing that we can do, it's the driver combinations that the teams have in place. The grid is currently blessed with some exceptional talent in the grid. On that note, let's have a look at the top three teammate combinations on the F1 2022 grid.

The ranking is purely based on the cumulative performance potential of these drivers. As a special mention, although it was extremely close, the combination of Max Verstappen-Sergio Perez and Fernando Alonso-Esteban Ocon didn't make it to the top 3.

#3 George Russell - Lewis Hamilton

Potentially, Mercedes might just have the best driver combination on the grid. One of the best drivers on the grid, Lewis Hamilton, partnered with a rising star, George Russell, could be the perfect combination of youth and experience any team could have.

The only reason we have this combination at third and not higher is because of the question marks surrounding Russell. Will he be able to cope with the pressure at Mercedes? Will he be able to be as consistent as Hamilton? And most importantly, will the relationship remain harmonious between the two drivers?

Once these questions are answered, this combination might just rank at the top of this list. But for now, the best we can do is place it at third.

#2 Lando Norris - Daniel Ricciardo

McLaren @McLarenF1



McLaren WINS the Italian Grand Prix!!!



#ItalianGP YES YES YES, DANIEL!!! THAT'S P1!!!McLaren WINS the Italian Grand Prix!!! YES YES YES, DANIEL!!! THAT'S P1!!! McLaren WINS the Italian Grand Prix!!! 🏆🏁 #ItalianGP 🇮🇹 https://t.co/xDDI2Nb7YP

There could be question marks about why a combination that features Daniel Ricciardo (who had a poor 2021 season) makes it to this top 3 list but not the Red Bull pair. And to an extent, the question is justified.

Ricciardo had a poor first season at McLaren in comparison to Lando Norris. However, a driver of Ricciardo's calibre cannot be expected to struggle for a prolonged period. The 2021 McLaren challenger just didn't suit the Australian, but that doesn't mean the 2022 challenger will not either.

Considering the potential of Ricciardo and Norris (who was a revelation himself last season) it's difficult not to rank the duo amongst the best drivers on the grid. In our rankings, the McLaren duo ranks as the second-best driver combination on the F1 2022 grid.

#1 Charles Leclerc - Carlos Sainz

Scuderia Ferrari @ScuderiaFerrari



We 𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙮 can’t wait to see these 2022 cars on track



#essereFerrari @Charles_Leclerc @Carlossainz55 A new era is only one month away!We 𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙮 can’t wait to see these 2022 cars on track A new era is only one month away! 🙌We 𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙮 can’t wait to see these 2022 cars on track 😍#essereFerrari 🔴 @Charles_Leclerc @Carlossainz55 https://t.co/Q7CIx597JO

This combination had one of the closest battles on the grid last season. It was surprising to see Sainz match up well against Leclerc. The Spaniard outscored Leclerc in the championship standings (164.5 to 159 points).

However, the two drivers were able to maintain a good relationship, and pushed each other forward. In the F1 2022 season, if Leclerc can cut out on the mistakes he made in 2021 and Sainz maintains the level at which he performed last season then we are probably looking at the best driver pairing on the entire F1 grid.

Also Read Article Continues below

Considering how well the two did together at Ferrari last season and with clear signs of each other's performance not proving to be a flashing point, it is safe to say that Ferrari has the best driver pairing on the grid right now.

Edited by Bhargav