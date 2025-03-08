Red Bull boss Christian Horner’s Spice Girl wife Geri Halliwell-Horner turns heads in a bridal white suit 

Former Spice Girl and Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner’s wife Geri Halliwell-Horner recently turned heads by sporting an elegant white bridal suit when she took the stage at the Harper's Bazaar International Women's Day event. The prestigious event held at the Corinthia London featured Geri styling her power suit with black heels and a small tan-colored bag.

Ad

Speaking about her perspective on women's empowerment at the event on Friday, Geri recalled attending a prior Harper's Bazaar event and listening to director, actor, and writer Emerald Fennel's speech and said:

"It left me with this feeling that she had a lot going on… a lot of pressure to be everything. As women we are expected to work twice as hard, for half as much," Geri said (as quoted by DailyMirror).

Ad

Trending

Ad

Moreover, at a point in her speech at the Harper's Bazaar International Women's Day event, Christian Horner’s wife talked about the importance of women uplifting one another. Addressing the women at the event, the former Spice Girl said:

"Let’s remember that every woman in this room, whatever your life looks like, all our actions and achievements inspire each other, pioneers of each generation in different ways. We lift each other – our sisters, daughters, all of our children, regardless of gender…. are examples for each other too."

Ad

Christian Horner and Geri Halliwell-Horner officially started dating in 2014 and got married on May 15, 2015, in Bedfordshire, England. The couple welcomed their son, Montague George Hector Horner, in January 2017.

Additionally, the duo has a blended family, given that Geri has a daughter, Bluebell Madonna, from her relationship with filmmaker Sacha Gervasi, and Christian has a daughter called Olivia with Beverley Allen.

"This distinction is a reflection of your dedication": Geri Horner-Halliwell makes her feelings known on Christian Horner's royal honor

Christian Horner and Geri Horner walk in the Paddock holding hands before the Bahrain GP on March 02, 2024 - Source: Getty

In December 2024, Christian Horner was honoured with the title of 'Commander of the Order of the British Empire" for his services to motorsport. King Charles III bestowed the honor upon the Red Bull Racing principal at Buckingham Palace.

Ad

Expressing her pride over her husband's achievement, Geri Horner-Halliwell took to Instagram to post a picture of the two from the ceremony. In the caption of the post, Geri mentioned that she was honored to accompany her husband to the ceremony and added:

"As a family, we are all incredibly proud of everything you have achieved in your 20 years @redbullracing and I know the Team feel the same. You are a leader, an innovator and a pathfinder and this distinction is a reflection of your dedication and services to motorsport. Congratulations!"

Ad

Ad

While the former Spice Girl often posts updates and photos with the Red Bull Racing principal, Horner also expressed his emotions toward his marital relationship in a 2023 interview with The Telegraph.

He told the publication:

"Life works in mysterious ways. I didn't marry Geri because she's a Spice Girl. I married her because I fell in love with her. It will be 10 years this time next year and we've been happily married for seven."

Christian Horner is the longest-serving principal in F1 history, given that he has been with Red Bull since the team's inception in 2005.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback