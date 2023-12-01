Red Bull team boss Christian Horner evaluates AlphaTauri driver performances and the team’s future

Christian Horner feels Yuki Tsunoda’s performance was the best of the season and a fitting farewell to retiring AlphaTauri team principal Franz Tost. Speaking to media (including Sportskeeda) after the Abu Dhabi GP, the Brit also outlined the Faenza team’s plans for the next season.

With Tsunoda finishing the Abu Dhabi GP in eighth place and also having led the race for many laps, the race highlighted his abilities as a driver. Former Red Bull returnee Daniel Ricciardo unfortunately had a tear-off in his brake duct that compromised the first half of his race and he wasn’t able to manage beyond a 11th place.

Another development at the AlphaTauri team has been speculation regarding a potential name change. Currently, there has been a trademark called Racing Bulls registered by Red Bull GmbH Austria in the European companies, which has sparked speculation about the future of the Faenza team.

Asked by Sportskeeda to evaluate Tsunoda and Ricciardo’s performances, the Red Bull boss said:

“I thought Yuki did a great job, today particularly on a one stop. He obviously looks after his tyres well. And for that strategy had very strong pace. So I think it was arguably his best race of the year. I think Daniel had a tear-off or something in the brake duct, so it affected his race. But you know, well done to Yuki and Franz in his final race to have led the Grand Prix. It was a nice touch.”

Expand Tweet

As far as confirming the future name for the Faenza team and whether it was going to be Racing Bulls, Horner replied to Sportskeeda saying:

“Well look it will be for AlphaTauri to announce whatever name change they choose to have as there is a lot of speculation about naming and so on. And of course, you've got company names, you've got entrant names, which take deference to partners as well. So I'm sure when the timing is right, they'll announce what their rebrand is going to be for next year."

According to the Red Bull team boss, Tsunoda leading the Abu Dhabi GP and his result was a fitting farewell to Franz Tost. After the Austrian retires from Faenza, he will be replaced by Laurent Mekies.

On plans to change the team’s name, Horner didn't confirm if it would be Racing Bulls but suggested that it was upto the management in Faenza to reveal more about it. He felt there are plenty of names and it’s upto the Red Bull junior team to decide what to choose.

He dodged answering the question in a straightforward manner and hinted at announcements from the Italian-based team in the future. The team is not just rumored to get a new name but sponsors such as Visa, Cashapp, Adidas and Hugo Boss are also being associated with the team.

Christian Horner reckons AlphaTauri will have assistance from Red Bull but in a limited capacity

The Red Bull CEO suggested that the AlphaTauri team will be supplied with components from the main team within the regulatory limit. But when it comes to reducing the gap, it will be down to how the team optimizes it or chooses to incorporate it within their design.

Horner said that the relationship will be similar to what Ferrari and Mercedes have with their customer teams. He felt that despite being from the same family, some of their rivals such as McLaren and Aston Martin are more similar to them in concept compared to Alpha Tauri.

Asked by Sportskeeda if the gap between Red Bull and its sister team would reduce in the future, Horner said:

“I have no idea. It's down to the quality of people that are in the team. Of course, there's certain components that we can supply. As is the case with Ferrari and Mercedes, currently two Grand Prix teams with gearboxes, suspension and simulation tools, a wind tunnel.

And that's identical relationship between the companies, of course, its then down to them how they use those tools. And you can see that McLaren has used the tools in certain respects, you know, better than the supplier as done in the second half of the year. So it's really down to them, how they make use of what they're permitted within the regulations.”

Asked if there was a discussion in the commission about the limits to which a team can supply its customer team, the Red Bull boss said:

“It wasn't discussed in the commission. But no, I mean, we're an awfully long way away from a pink Mercedes. I mean, there's some transferable components that are clearly listed within the regulations that you're allowed to supply. And that's what they get, you know, when you look at the car, there's quite fundamental differences between their car and a Red Bull racing car.

And arguably, there are other cars on the grid, which are far closer in concept than an AlphaTauri is. You know, you've only got to look at it, at an Aston Martin or even McLaren. If you look around the rear suspension of McLaren, it's very close in concept to that of our own.”

According to speculation, AlphaTauri are rumored to have a 2024 car that might draw inspiration from the dominant Red Bull RB19. With a new team principal and new management, the Faenza squad are set to undergo several changes and move to becoming a more consistent competitor in the field.

Finishing eighth in the standings in 2023, the Red Bull sister squad went through three different drivers in their second seat and used four in total this season. However, looking forward to 2024, the Faenza squad could be the one to watch out for as they revamp and change a lot behind the scenes in their team.