Robert Kubica does not take offence to Vettel's comments regarding his F1 return

Robert Kubica will race for Williams in the 2019 Formula One season

What's the Story?

While speaking to a Polish radio, Robert Kubica stated that he did not take offence to the comments made by Sebastian Vettel regarding his return to Formula One.

In case you didn't know...

Robert Kubica would be making his Formula One return in the 2019 season after a long gap, which was the result of a career-threatening accident in 2011. The 34-year-old will partner with Geroge Russel for the upcoming season, and the team would be hoping that the duo could turn their fortunes around in F1.

His comeback to the premier sport was seen as an inspiration to many, but Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel confessed that he had 'mixed feelings' about the Pole's return.

"I have mixed feelings," Vettel told Swiss newspaper Blick.

"On the one hand, it pleases me personally.

"No one can even imagine how hard it was for him and what he went through.

"On the other hand, there are also young drivers who deserve a chance," Vettel added.

The heart of the matter

According to Sports Mole, while speaking to RMF FM, Robert Kubica assured that he had not taken the German's comments regarding his comeback to the sport, and insisted that everyone was entitled to their own opinion.

"Everyone has their own opinion," said Kubica.

"Not everyone has to be happy that I am coming back. Certainly, when it comes to other drivers, it's normal that the competition is big.

"You also can't really say that Vettel is a lot younger than me. On the other hand, there are a lot of young drivers who are entering formula one - my teammate [George Russell] for example," Kubica added.

What's next?

With Robert Kubica's experience, the Pole could surprise a few if Williams manages to develop a competitive car for the 2019 Formula One season. A strong show in the opening races of the upcoming season could force the four-time World Champion to reconsider his views on Robert Kubica.

