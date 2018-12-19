×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Robert Kubica does not take offence to Vettel's comments regarding his F1 return 

Kredy
ANALYST
News
77   //    19 Dec 2018, 11:32 IST

Robert Kubica will race for Williams in the 2019 Formula One season
Robert Kubica will race for Williams in the 2019 Formula One season

What's the Story?

While speaking to a Polish radio, Robert Kubica stated that he did not take offence to the comments made by Sebastian Vettel regarding his return to Formula One.

In case you didn't know...

Robert Kubica would be making his Formula One return in the 2019 season after a long gap, which was the result of a career-threatening accident in 2011. The 34-year-old will partner with Geroge Russel for the upcoming season, and the team would be hoping that the duo could turn their fortunes around in F1.

His comeback to the premier sport was seen as an inspiration to many, but Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel confessed that he had 'mixed feelings' about the Pole's return.

"I have mixed feelings," Vettel told Swiss newspaper Blick.

"On the one hand, it pleases me personally.

"No one can even imagine how hard it was for him and what he went through.

"On the other hand, there are also young drivers who deserve a chance," Vettel added.

The heart of the matter

According to Sports Mole, while speaking to RMF FM, Robert Kubica assured that he had not taken the German's comments regarding his comeback to the sport, and insisted that everyone was entitled to their own opinion.

"Everyone has their own opinion," said Kubica.

Advertisement

"Not everyone has to be happy that I am coming back. Certainly, when it comes to other drivers, it's normal that the competition is big.

"You also can't really say that Vettel is a lot younger than me. On the other hand, there are a lot of young drivers who are entering formula one - my teammate [George Russell] for example," Kubica added.

What's next?

With Robert Kubica's experience, the Pole could surprise a few if Williams manages to develop a competitive car for the 2019 Formula One season. A strong show in the opening races of the upcoming season could force the four-time World Champion to reconsider his views on Robert Kubica.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Scuderia Ferrari Williams F1 Sebastian Vettel Robert Kubica
Kredy
ANALYST
Kredy – Krishna Reddy is an undergraduate in Mechanical Engineering. Although, he found success as a music composer and started composing music for short films. If you would like to swim in an endless river, do visit his Soundcloud page - https://soundcloud.com/kredy10. He even writes for a couple of websites too. Apparently, he also loves to write about himself in third-person.
F1: Robert Kubica could become a Ferrari driver in 2019
RELATED STORY
Kubica helps ill journalist mid-way through interview
RELATED STORY
Robert Kubica returns to F1 with Williams: Exciting or dull?
RELATED STORY
F1 return one of my greatest achievements – Kubica
RELATED STORY
F1: Top 5 moments of Robert Kubica's racing career
RELATED STORY
9 World Champions who never won the Monaco Grand Prix
RELATED STORY
Top 5 unluckiest F1 drivers in the past decade
RELATED STORY
F1 BREAKING NEWS: Kubica handed Williams drive for 2019
RELATED STORY
F1 Teams with the Most Constructors' World Championship...
RELATED STORY
F1: 5 Most memorable races of Nigel Mansell
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us