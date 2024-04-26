Bad news for Aston Martin and Ferrari as Adrian Newey's complex contract details surface - Reports

Recent reports claim that Adrian Newey's complex contract with Red Bull could force the likes of Ferrari and Aston Martin to wait for the aero wizard for several years.

On Thursday, April 25, several reports emerged about Newey deciding to leave Red Bull. These rumors have surfaced before, but recent ones have come from reputed sources. The reports also claimed, though, that Newey has not officially spoken to Red Bull senior management or handed them a resignation letter.

These strong rumors sparked debate about which F1 team could lure the great car designer. As of now, many believe that Newey could either join Ferrari or Aston Martin.

Ferrari could try to attract Adrian Newey by showcasing a star driver lineup of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc. Meanwhile, Aston Martin CEO Lawrence Stroll could flex his bank account and the team's new ambitious project. A few reports also speculate that Toto Wolff could lure Newey to join Mercedes as well.

Reports from Motorsport.com claim, however, that Newey's current contract with Red Bull has complex details which could prevent rivals from poaching the aero wizard immediately.

Responding to Newey's rumored departure, Red Bull made a statement on Thursday saying that the Brit has a contract that locks him in the team until 2025. Motorsport.com's report added that there are a few incomplete clauses in his contract that could lock him into the Austrian team for another year beyond that.

This means that he could be inaccessible to any other team until 2027. Furthermore, by that time, Adrian Newey would already be touching 70 and could be looking to retire from motorsports altogether after a massively successful career.

Red Bull's official statement addressing Adrian Newey's rumored exit

As mentioned earlier, Red Bull recently dismissed rumors of Adrian Newey leaving and joining another team anytime soon.

The rumors of the legendary aero wizard leaving the Austrian team have engulfed the F1 space. However, speaking to Sportskeeda, a Red Bull spokesperson stated that Newey has a contract with the defending world champions until 2025. The spokesperson added that the team is unaware of him joining any of their rivals.

“Adrian is contracted until at least the end of 2025, and we are unaware of him joining any other team,” the Austrian team's spokesperson said.

Adrian Newey has been with Red Bull since 2006. He designed some of the most dominant F1 cars for the team, allowing Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen to dominate the sport from 2010 to 2013, and 2022 to 2024, respectively.