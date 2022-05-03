F1 race director Niels Wittich to return for Miami after negative COVID test - Reports

F1 race director Niels Wittich is reportedly set to resume his duties at the 2022 Miami GP this weekend after testing negative for COVID-19.

According to The Race, Wittich reportedly tested negative at the end of last week, thereby allowing him to return as race director for Miami as originally planned. An official confirmation from the FIA is yet to come, however.

Earlier last week, Sky Sports F1 pundit Craig Slater, quoting “senior sources” within the FIA, had claimed that both Wittich and Eduardo Freitas tested positive for COVID-19. Wittich and Freitas are the FIA nominated F1 race directors who are supposed to share the role throughout the 2022 season.

He said:

“I wouldn’t like to say the Miami Grand Prix is in doubt, but it’s difficult to get away from that conclusion because I’ve learned both Formula 1 race directors, Eduardo Freitas and Niels Wittich, have both tested positive for Covid.

“I understand both tested positive for Covid this week, which would mean there is a reasonable chance one might be negative in time to travel to America for the Miami event.”

The FIA refused to comment on the reports, saying it would not “disclose any medical information regarding our personnel unless it is relevant to the running of an event.” It also dismissed the reports as unsubstantiated.

Meanwhile, Freitas, who has so far acted as deputy race director to Wittich during the first four rounds of the 2022 F1 season, is not expected to arrive in Miami.

Freitas is reportedly set to work on the upcoming WEC round at Spa-Franchorchamps.

Alfa Romeo’s Valtteri Bottas “positive” about Miami’s racing potential ahead of the inagrual F1 race

Valtteri Bottas says the newly built Miami International Autodrome has the potential to deliver good racing during the inaugural Miami Grand Prix.

After completing his pre-race running in Alfa Romeo’s simulator, Bottas felt that the track showed “positive signs” for overtaking.

Speaking to GPfans, the Finn said:

“I did it last week, some proper running there in the sim. Actually, it was nice to see that this seems to be a really good track for overtaking. I think the way the track has been planned, from my side, it looks positive. It should be good racing.”

The team behind the newly designed semi-permanent street circuit says it will be one of the best circuits on this season’s calendar.

Built around the Hard Rock Stadium and its parking areas, the Miami GP circuit was reportedly designed in a way that makes it a challenge for teams while setting up their cars.

The venue also incorporates several sequences of high speed, very high speed, and low speed corners to encourage closer racing and provide overtaking opportunities.

