F1 race directors Eduardo Freitas and Niels Wittich test positive for Covid-19 ahead of upcoming 2022 Miami GP

F1 race directors Eduardo Freitas and Niels Wittich have reportedly both tested positive for Covid-19, as reported by Sky Sports News. The two of them replaced Michael Masi as the race directors at the start of the 2022 F1 season as a result of the controversial decisions made at the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

It is likely that the governing body will be forced to find a replacement for them for the inaugural Miami Grand Prix if they do not test negative by next week ahead of the race as per the regulations in the United States of America. No such replacements have been revealed by the FIA as of yet and very little information regarding the situation has been made public.

- Masi out as race director

- Remote race control that will support the race director

- Direct radio comms to race director removed



Eduardo Freitas and Niels Wittich will alternate in the role, assisted by Herbie Blash as permanent senior advisor.

As reported by Sky Sports, the FIA says that it would:

"Only disclose medical information about our personnel if it was relevant to the running of the event."

Scott Elkins, Herbie Blash, and Colin Haywood are the three people rumored to be named race directors for the Grand Prix, while F1's sporting director Steve Nielsen does not seem to be in the running for the same.

The inaugural Miami Grand Prix is set to take place from May 6 to 8 around the city's Hard Rock Stadium.

"We are moving forward" - Mercedes on the upgrades ahead of the 2022 F1 Miami GP

After a tough weekend for Lewis Hamilton at the Imola Grand Prix, Mercedes director of trackside engineering Andrew Shovlin revealed hopes for significant improvements with the upgrades set for the team at the Miami GP.

As reported by GPFans, Shovlin spoke about his expectations from the next race weekend:

"Problems that are new to us, that we need to get on top of and understand and there is an enormous amount of energy back here going into that. But day by day, we are moving forward, we are learning more about it and hopefully soon, maybe as soon as Miami, we can start to bring some parts to the car that will hopefully give us an indication of whether we are moving in the right direction."

"We are not expecting to solve this overnight but if we can get a clue that we are going in the right direction, that we really got to the bottom of what is going on, then we will be quite pleased that we are just moving on the right path."

Mercedes currently stand third in the constructors' standings. However, with a glorious podium-finish for Lando Norris last weekend, McLaren are soon expected to be competing with the Silver Arrows for the top of the midfield.

Edited by S Chowdhury