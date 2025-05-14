Major Christian Horner update provided by F1 insiders about his dismissal - Reports

Christian Horner’s immediate future has quickly become one of the major topical issues in Formula 1, with the Red Bull Racing chief reportedly facing the possibility of dismissal. However, ahead of the upcoming Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, motorsports expert Erik van Haren has shared an update on what could lie ahead for the 51-year-old.

The Red Bull Racing team principal has come under intense scrutiny from the media and fans, largely due to the recent dip in performance of the Austrian outfit in recent months. Horner, who has been in charge of the Milton Keynes-based team since its entry into F1 in 2005, has seen his side suffer a spiraling fall following a dominant 2023 season.

The Red Bull team has found it difficult to match the pace of the McLaren car, often relying on the brilliance of Max Verstappen to secure valuable results in races. This performance gap to McLaren has sparked discussions of a possible dismissal. However, amid these talks, Erik van Haren has offered clarity on what could become of Christian Horner’s future.

Sharing a post on his X account, the Dutch journalist dismissed claims of Horner’s exit from Red Bull as wild stories but stressed that the pressure is on the Austrian outfit to deliver a strong performance in the coming weeks. The F1 insider also noted that the team is expected to bring an upgrade to its car from the upcoming race in Imola.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time Christian Horner has been linked with the possibility of dismissal from Red Bull. In the early stages of the 2024 season, the British motorsports executive was heavily linked with an exit after reports emerged about his relationship with a female staff member. Whether Horner and his Red Bull team will be able to put an end to these lingering exit rumours through their on-track performance remains to be seen.

Christian Horner makes a bizarre joke about Max Verstappen’s child

Christian Horner raised eyebrows following his remark about Max Verstappen’s child at the Miami Grand Prix. The Red Bull chief took to the media to share his thoughts on the four-time Formula 1 champion’s newborn.

Verstappen and his partner Kelly Piquet had announced the birth of their child, Lily, during the Florida race weekend. Horner, who was in attendance at the Team Principals’ media interaction, was quizzed on his thoughts about his driver welcoming a child. Sharing his comments via Formula 1's official page, the 51-year-old also slipped in a joke about the motorsport lineage from which Verstappen’s newborn hails.

“He’s going to be a very present father, I’m sure. You’ve got to get involved with the nappies, in the middle of the night, all of that. It’s the most wonderful thing, welcoming a new addition to any family. Life will be very different for him now, in many respects, as a parent.

“...But I’m just thinking – the genes of that child are quite incredible. When you think of Verstappen and Piquet – if it was a racehorse, it’d be worth a fortune! But yeah, it’s going to make life a little different for him.”

It should be noted that Kelly is the daughter of three-time F1 champion Nelson Piquet. However, while this was meant to be a light-hearted joke, Christian Horner's words triggered chatter among fans, with some finding it humorous and others considering it a bit stretched.

