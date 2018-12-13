Schumacher Jr has chosen Ferrari over Mercedes in his junior development program

Mick Schumacher (right) with Kimi Raikkonen at the Italian GP earlier this year

Among the brightest talents and possibly also among the most sought-after names in the sphere of motor-racing, Mick Schumacher, has made a decision regarding his future in the junior driver programme, on the road to Formula 1.

In opting for the Scuderia family for his forthcoming junior driver's program, Mick's gone the Ferrari way choosing the famous Italian racing marquee over Mercedes.

It appears that Mercedes approached Schumacher Jr in regards to the aforementioned driver's programme. But he would eventually make his choice and go the red-way, so to speak.

Interestingly, if one were to think of this latest development- stemming from the Italian edition of Motorsport.com- in lines of Schumacher's father's career, then it's interesting to view it as having been a battle where Mick had to choose between his father's former employers.

Mick Schumacher's father was famously known as the Red Barron during his 'active' F1 racing years. Having said that, of course, while it was Ferrari that gave Schumi the legendary standing he so richly deserves and commands, he would also make a comeback to the sport going behind a Mercedes.

In his second stint, Michael Schumacher, racing for Mercedes Petronas F1 team from 2010-12 was a kind of mentor and teammate to Nico Rosberg. But where it comes to Ferrari, the scene of his glorious multiple world-titles, one feels that is where he truly belonged.

And now, one has to admit, in what appears to be a pleasant course of destiny, Ferrari is where Michael's son, Mick, is going to begin his formidable motor-sport journey from.

Elaborating on the latest development that's making heads turn in the motor-sports community, noted motor-sports online platform Gpfans.com noted the following:

Michael's son has navigated through his junior career without affiliation to any of F1's giants as he has been able to finance his own path.

That told, Mick, who was approached in lines with the current development shared that the reason why he chose Ferrari, the team which is embedded in the DNA of the famous Schumacher surname is simply that he wanted to take a measured approach to F1.

But before the verdict on Mick's imminent future came about, there were rumors that he may just join Toro Rosso.

That said, in order to step up for Formula 2 that's ahead of him in 2019, Mick has chosen to stick with Prema Powerteam, the noted motorsports outfit from Italy.

While Prema has been close to both contemporary rivals in the highest annals of Formula 1- Mercedes and Ferrari- many drivers have been linked to the Prema route in their bid to reach F1, including Charles Leclerc, Esteban Ocon, and Sauber-bound Antonio Giovinazzi.

Expressing his delight on Mick's Schumacher decision to stick with Italy, current team principal Maurizio Arrivabene shared that a surname that's done so much for the history and trajectory of Motor-sports, the doors of Maranello (Ferrari) will always be open for Mick.

Does that tell us something about the scheme of things to come, Mick?

