Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Sebastian Vettel: 'I am sportsman, I am not celebrity'

Tanya Kumar
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
1.23K   //    06 Jul 2018, 17:11 IST

F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain - Practice
F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain - Practice

Sebastian Vettel might be locked in a nail-biting battle between rival, Lewis Hamilton, for the Formula One World Championship, but the Ferrari driver does not wish to be solely identified by his profession. Both the drivers have won four driver’s titles each, but they seem to display starkly different personalities.

Time and again, the German has proved himself to be an extremely private person, a trait which explains his lack of social media accounts. While his teammate, Kimi Räikkönen, joined Instagram in 2017, Vettel has continued to steer clear of social networking sites. Hamilton, on the other hand, is a constant presence on such sites and allows the public a sneak peek into his personal life.

Sebastian, in an interview with The Guardian, emphasized that his high profile job does not meddle with his day-to-day tasks. He explained, “I am happy to do things that people think are boring but for me they are not, being at home, mowing the lawn. I cook, not so good, but from time to time. I do the school run, I go shopping, I take the metro and the bus.”

The Ferrari driver is under pressure to perform to the limit each weekend if he wants to take the coveted championship trophy home. However, that does not deter the German from separating himself from his work. Vettel clarified, “I don’t feel special because of what I do for a job. It is part of me, my identity but it would be the wrong answer if I asked myself: ‘Who are you?’ and I said: ‘I am an F1 driver.’ I am a lot of other things as well. It doesn’t define me as a person.”

While certain athletes make fashion statements through clothing or haircuts, Sebastian has an opposing outlook. He asserted, “I am sportsman, I am not celebrity. So when I go somewhere and somebody recognises me I think they are interested in sport and not in how I do my hair, or which shoes I am wearing or that bollocks.”

The personality outside the car shapes the mind inside it, but for now, the German would be looking to focus on the upcoming weekend. The British Grand Prix is around the corner, and with only a single point separating the championship contenders, it is anybody’s guess who will end up emerging victorious. The race is at a half-way point in the calendar and it would be gripping to see who triumphs at Lewis’ home ground.

British GP Scuderia Ferrari Mercedes F1 AMG Lewis Hamilton Sebastian Vettel F1 Drivers 2018 F1 Teams 2018
F1 2018: Hamilton, Bottas fastest in first practice for...
RELATED STORY
F1 2018: 5 Early Predictions for the 2018 British GP
RELATED STORY
F1 British Grand Prix 2018 - How to watch? Online Live...
RELATED STORY
F1 British Grand Prix: Top 5 races of all time at...
RELATED STORY
F1: Early Predictions for British GP
RELATED STORY
Top 5 attractions at Michael Schumacher's museum, the...
RELATED STORY
You never know! - Vettel and Hamilton joke about...
RELATED STORY
F1 Austrian GP: Vettel out to make amends at happy...
RELATED STORY
F1: Top 5 Driver Performances of 2018 so far?
RELATED STORY
F1 2018: 5 Craziests Moments from the French GP
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us