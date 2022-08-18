"The car isn't driving you, you are driving the car" - Sebastian Vettel may need to 'hustle' in IndyCar, claims former F1 driver

Former F1 driver Christian Lundgaard believes Sebastian Vettel might find the switch to IndyCar tough should he choose to make the switch post-retirement. The German champion is all set to retire from the sport at the end of the 2022 season.

Based Adrian Newey🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🇳🇱 @F1Based_ Greatest Toro Rosso driver

Greatest RedBull driver

2nd Greatest Ferrari driver

Greatest Aston Martin Driver



The driver?

Sebastian Vettel Greatest Toro Rosso driverGreatest RedBull driver2nd Greatest Ferrari driverGreatest Aston Martin DriverThe driver? Sebastian Vettel https://t.co/dp28iOpku8

Sebastian Vettel is yet to reveal his post-retirement plans, claiming he wants to take some time away from racing to spend with his family. The driver has already been 'offered' a job by F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali, but has made no remarks about the same.

Former F1 drivers often try to keep their racing careers alive by participating in other forms of racing, the most common of which being IndyCar. However, Christian Lundgaard, a driver who has been in both sports, claims Sebastian Vettel may find it difficult to adjust to the IndyCar universe.

As quoted by Motorsport.com, Lundgaard said:

“I’ve driven Formula 1 cars. I’ve tested quite a few days with Renault. So for me, I’ll say it as it is – personally, that was the easiest car I’ve ever driven. It’s easy to drive to a certain extent."

The Dane added:

“So I think for Sebastian to come over here and try a car, you need to hustle, you need to work the car and the car isn’t driving you, you are driving the car. I think that would be a tough transition."

Sebastian Vettel wants to end his F1 career on a high

Crimson @TheGermanLowe Sebastian Vettel was the closest championship rival to Lewis Hamilton in 2015, with a Ferrari car that was at least half a second slower. yet the twitter “pundits”, will call that season overrated. have some respect. Sebastian Vettel was the closest championship rival to Lewis Hamilton in 2015, with a Ferrari car that was at least half a second slower. yet the twitter “pundits”, will call that season overrated. have some respect. https://t.co/J1wLkWWaY4

Sebastian Vettel is looking forward to ending the final season of his F1 career on a high. The German refuses to back down and will try to achieve the maximum result before retiring from the sport.

Speaking to the onsite media at the 2022 F1 Hungarian GP weekend, the Aston Martin driver said:

“I will not back off until the end. I know how this job needs to be done. And that's how I would like to do it to the end.”

The four-time world champion is insistent on not taking it easy in his final races, instead showing his burning desire to achieve good results in the sport. While the German hasn't won a race since his Ferrari days, he did manage to put on a show for fans at the 2021 Azerbaijan GP, finishing P2.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by nicolaas.ackermann12