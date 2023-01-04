"Sebastian Vettel was simply not cut out for Ferrari" - Former F1 driver has damning summary of the German legend's Scuderia career

Former Benetton driver Thierry Boutsen believes Sebastian Vettel was not suited for Ferrari.

The four-time world champion Vettel drove for the Italian team between 2015 and 2020. However, he failed to secure a single championship with the Maranello-based team.

Fatema Nagri @FatemaNagri

"Everyone is a Ferrari fan. Even if they say they are not, they are Ferrari fans." lor @Iercsainz toto was so real when he said “f1 needs ferrari more than ferrari needs f1.” toto was so real when he said “f1 needs ferrari more than ferrari needs f1.” Allow me to quote the great Sebastian Vettel."Everyone is a Ferrari fan. Even if they say they are not, they are Ferrari fans." twitter.com/Iercsainz/stat… Allow me to quote the great Sebastian Vettel."Everyone is a Ferrari fan. Even if they say they are not, they are Ferrari fans." twitter.com/Iercsainz/stat…

Despite coming close in 2017 and 2018, the German was unable to dethrone Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes. This was largely due to a string of driving mistakes and reliability issues.

Boutsen also added that the former world champion would not have made nearly as many mistakes as he did with Ferrari if he had stayed with Red Bull.

Speaking about Sebastian Vettel, he said in an interview in 2020:

"Sebastian failed (at Ferrari). He let slip two titles within his reach by the fault of gross mistakes that he would probably never have made in the time of Red Bull. Vettel was, perhaps, simply not cut out for this kind of team. He failed to manage the situation."

Bousten further pointed out that Charles Leclerc was able to outperform a much older and more experienced Vettel despite being new to the team in 2019. He added about Vettel's competition with Charles Leclerc:

"Since Leclerc's arrival at Ferrari (in 2019. Editor's note), Vettel has almost never been faster than Charles in practice or in the race. Barring special circumstances, Leclerc has always been ahead of Vettel and by a big margin."

He added:

"From his first race in red, Charles was faster than Sebastian. Vettel is, most certainly, affected morally. Every Grand Prix he takes a slap in the face!"

Sebastian Vettel doesn't regret his time with Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel claimed he doesn't regret his time at Ferrari despite having spent six championship-less seasons with the Italian team. The German joined the heritage team in 2015 but failed to secure even one title in his time there.

Sebastian Vettel's search for a fifth world championship title ended in disappointment as Ferrari failed to match the competency of Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes. Much like the 2022 season, the Italian team looked promising in 2017 and 2018 but dropped off towards the end of the year.

Despite his otherwise disappointing time with the Maranello-based team, the German driver claimed he has no regrets about his time at Ferrari. He stated that wouldn't change anything if he could.

The four-time world champion acknowledged Hamilton and Mercedes' supremacy, claiming that the team deserved to win as they had the better package.

Sebastian Vettel told the Beyond the Grid podcast:

"Ultimately, Lewis [Hamilton] and Mercedes as a package were too strong for us and we didn't beat them. But the more time passes, the more I'm [at] peace with it, if that makes sense. Just because, living through the moment, I know that we've done great things."

He added:

"I know that we've done things also that weren't great. And, in the end, like I said, there was somebody else out there that was just better at that time and deserved to win, so we came second a couple of times. But [I have] no regrets and [there were] lots of things that I learned. I wouldn't go back and change anything."

Sebastian Vettel has exited the sport as a four-time world champion and has undoubtedly cemented his place in the F1 Hall of Fame. Fans of the German driver hope that he makes a return to the sport in any capacity in the future.

Poll : 0 votes