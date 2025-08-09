SK's official F1 Driver Power Rankings (Until summer break)

We're at the summer break of the 2025 F1 season, and what a year it has been already. We've seen quite a few shocks on the track, with quite a few off it as well.

F1 will be away from our screens for a few weeks now, but this is also a moment where we look back and take stock.

When we are taking stock, the first thing that many would be looking at is how the F1 drivers on the grid stack up. Well, to calculate where they do, we've taken an average of each driver's ratings after a race and arranged them accordingly. So, without further ado, let's take a look at how each driver is ranked in our power rankings.

F1 Power Rankings (Until summer break)

#21 Jack Doohan (avg rating: 4.83)

At the bottom is Jack Doohan. The Australian is now a former F1 driver whose return to the sport looks unlikely. The driver got a handful of races but couldn't prove his worth in the limited opportunities.

#20 Franco Colapinto (avg rating: 5.25)

At no. 20, we have Franco Colapinto, and he would be the first to tell you that the Argentinian has been unable to match the standards he would set for himself. The start to life was slow, but hopefully for him, the race in Hungary could potentially be the point where things start changing.

#19 Lance Stroll (avg rating: 5.39)

At no. 19, we have Lance Stroll. The Canadian has had some good moments and some bad ones as well. While the driver continues to be a step behind his teammate, his rankings tend to reflect where he has been overall.

#18 Yuki Tsunoda (avg rating: 5.57)

Yuki Tsunoda started the season well, but when you're driving for Red Bull and your teammate is Max Verstappen, it's going to be a rough ride.

#17 Kimi Antonelli (avg rating: 5.89)

Kimi Antonelli has caught a lot of flak from a lot of people recently, and without a doubt, the performances have struggled. At the same time, he's very young, and maybe it's better to give the kid time to adapt.

#16 Liam Lawson (avg rating: 6.07)

Liam Lawson has had a rough run in F1 in 2025. The best part for him, however, is that since moving to Racing Bulls, he has taken his time and is now finally able to show what he's capable of in an F1 car.

#15 Carlos Sainz (avg. rating: 6.21)

Not the kind of season that Carlos Sainz would have wanted, as the adaptation has taken a lot of time. With that being said, he's slowly getting there and could start climbing the rankings in the second half.

#14 Olie Bearman (avg. rating: 6.36)

The rookie is ridiculously talented but is very rough around the edges. He's got potential, as he's shown, and there have been times when he has shown Ocon the way, but there's still more that's yet to come.

#13 Lewis Hamilton (avg rating: 6.46)

The lowly ranking should tell you everything about Lewis Hamilton's season. The F1 legend is having a rough time alongside Charles Leclerc, and it's not been easy.

#12 Gabriel Bortoleto (avg rating: 6.57)

The surging rookie in terms of recent races has been Gabriel Bortoleto. He's starting to put weekends together now and becoming more consistent.

#11 Esteban Ocon (avg rating: 6.82)

It's been a hot and cold season for Esteban Ocon, and the reality of why he struggles as much as he has on certain weekends is anybody's guess. The driver is at P11, and he wouldn't be happy with the kind of season he's had.

#10 Isack Hadjar (avg rating: 6.86)

The last few races have seen Isack Hadjar's performance flatten out a little, but we can expect that from a rookie. P10 is still a healthy position he finds himself in.

#9 Pierre Gasly (avg rating: 7.04)

At P9, we have the lone warrior of Alpine in Pierre Gasly. The ranking shows both how good he has been and how a lack of competition due to uncertainty in the other car has improved his value.

#8 Alex Albon (avg rating: 7.39)

Arguably, one of the surprises of the season in terms of how he's done. Albon wasn't expected to have a handle on Carlos Sainz the way he's had this year.

At the same time, Sainz is starting to put things together now, and that'll make the whole thing very interesting.

#7 Fernando Alonso (Avg rating: 7.50)

The veteran continues to improve and remind everyone of how good he is. After a stuttering start to the year, the F1 legend is back to getting results with the Aston Martin.

#6 Nico Hulkenberg (avg. rating: 7.50)

The last couple of races have not been the best, but Nico Hulkenberg's season has been commendable in general. The German would be hoping to bounce back, though.

#5 Lando Norris (avg. rating: 7.64)

It should come as a surprise that Lando Norris is just in P5, but a lot of it has to do with the fact that the McLaren driver has made quite a few errors early in the year. He has sorted things out to a large extent now, but overall, he's still only good enough for 5th.

#4 George Russell (avg. rating: 8.00)

George Russell might even be a bit higher in a few other rankings, but that's a testament to how brilliant a season he has put together. There are a few things here and there in the 2025 F1 season that maybe led us to put him fractionally lower.

#3 Max Verstappen (avg rating: 8.04)

At P3, we have Max Verstappen, and while he continues to produce magic moments this season, it has been a rare one where the driver has made a few mistakes here and there.

#2 Oscar Piastri (avg. rating: 8.25)

At No.2, we have Oscar Piastri, who has had a brilliant season, in all fairness. The Australian has surprised quite a few this year with the jump he's made since last year.

#1 Charles Leclerc (avg. Rating: 8.39)

At the top of the ranking, we have Charles Leclerc. The Ferrari driver has continued to be consistent again and again this year, with the new suspension from Ferrari giving him even more confidence overall and helping the feel of his F1 car.

Charles Leclerc has been the best driver of the season so far, that's a testament to how well he's been in that car.

