Exceptional F1 Records set by drivers and teams.

Formula One widely known as F1 is the most superior segment of automobile racing defined by FIA, the Motorsport governing body. Formula One cars are the fastest single seater cars on the planet. The best of the automobile manufacturers take pride in the association with the sport, to name a few Ferrari, Ford, Honda, Renault, Jaguar, and Mercedes.

It is a sport associated with speed, thrill, adrenaline rush, cutting-edge technology, glamour and much more. When drivers make it to the podium, the real celebrations take on and the race weekend festivities are a treat to every fan. It is every driver's dream to break previously set records during their F1 career. Like it is said, "Records are made to be broken", Here let us take a look at some of the most phenomenal F1 records that look too hard to be smashed any time soon.

Fastest F1 Lap Ever: Juan Pablo Montoya

During the Italian Grand Prix qualifying in 2004 at Monza, Formula one displayed the finest show by these cars smashing lap record after lap record throughout the season. During that time, the Colombian, Juan Pablo Montoya set the fastest lap in his BMW-Williams FW36 at an average speed of 262.242kph (162.950mph). This milestone even stands today

F1's Youngest Race Winner- Max Verstappen

The Dutchman Max Verstappen is making headlines since the day he has kicked off his F1 journey with Toro Rosso. He became the youngest driver ever to score a point in Malaysia. Just after 24 races, he became the youngest F1 race winner at Spanish Grand Prix 2016 when he was just 18 years and 227 days old. The record was previously held by Sebastian Vettel for his first win at Monza with Toro Rosso.

Closest Gap in F1 Qualifying- 1997 European Grand Prix

European Grand Prix, 1997 was purely an adrenaline filled event where one after the other co-incidence took place. Jacques Villeneuve set the qualifying time of 1m 21.072s and took the pole position and after some time, Schumacher set the identical time but the ultimate happened when minutes later Heinz-Harald Frentzen set the exact time. Three different cars, three identical times measured to one-thousandth of a second. Unbelievable!

Quickest Career Fine in F1- Sebastian Vettel

Sebastian Vettel has broken a lot of previously set F1 records but there is one such record, people are unaware of, also the one Vettel himself won't be happy about. During his first F1 appearance in 2006 Turkish Grand Prix, he drove out of the garage and was fined for exceeding the pit lane speed limit. Vettel was penalized just 6 seconds into his F1 career

Fastest Race Ever in F1- 2003 Italian Grand Prix

The 2003 Italian Grand Prix was won by Michael Schumacher and no wonder it was the fastest race ever where the greatest driver of the sport completed the race in just 1 hour 14 minutes and 19.838 seconds making it the shortest race ever and the average speed was 247.585kph (153.842mph)

F1 Top Speed Record - Juan Pablo Montoya

Montoya was already famed for setting the fastest lap in 2004 Italian Grand Prix and just a year after his splendid feat, he achieved another feat which was the record for Top Speed in F1, 372.6kph (231.523mph) at Monza in 2005 Italian Grand Prix. It is the top speed set by an F1 car to date.

Smallest Winning Margin- 1971 Italian Grand Prix

There were some exceptional finishes in F1 during 1971 Italian Grand Prix. Peter Gethin clinched victory from Ronnie Peterson's mouth by just 0.01 seconds whereas Francois Cevert lacked 0.09 seconds from victory. Hailwood finished 4th who was 0.18 seconds behind and Ganley was 0.61 seconds behind who finished 5th.

Shortest Career- Marco Apicella

There are drivers who could just drive in single Grand Prix but never the less as compared to Marco. He made his debut in 1993 Italian Grand Prix and just after being involved in a multi-car collision, his career ended in a few seconds as he only managed to drive for approximately 800 meters.

Highest World Championship Title- Michael Schumacher

The German holds the record for winning 7 World Championship Titles and consecutive in the year 2000-2004.