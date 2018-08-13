Formula 1: Top 5 Races at Spa-Francorchamps

Dev Tyagi FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10

With 12 races done and 8 more to go, Formula 1 returns to one of the most famous venues for start of the climax to the 2018 season. And what could be better than kicking off the remainder of a season at the enthralling Spa-Francorchamps, home of the Belgian Grand Prix?

Senna has picked up some amazing wins here, Nico confronted Hamilton here, Hakkinen reminded Schumacher about his prowess and it is here that Kimi's been celebrated as the King of Spa.

Nestled in the serene Ardennes forests and mountains that extend up to Luxembourg, Belgium houses one of the most picturesque F1 circuits on the roster: Spa-Francorchamps.

If there were a circuit that was the litmus test to measure a driver's rigour and a racer's tenacity, you wouldn't have to lurk elsewhere other than the famous Belgian racing circuit.

Before the keenly-awaited 2018 Belgian Grand Prix, let's rewind the clocks to revisit 5 of the many enthralling racing fests to have taken place here.

Ricciardo picks up an action-packed win, 2014

Ricciardo won a thriller at Spa, 2014

You may have your favourites but usually, everyone's happy when a certain Daniel Ricciardo picks up a Grand Prix win. You don't mind that spectacle.

And amongst Ricciardo's most famous wins came here at the Belgian Grand Prix of 2014. A dramatic, action-packed race that saw the two imposing Mercedes' of Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton looking strong, challenging each other for the top step of the podium ultimately saw the Australian elope with a win.

Back in 2014- it was an all-out war between Hamilton and Rosberg; the German and Briton often going wheel-to-wheel in a saga that pushed the team to the edge and ultimately on the top step of the constructor's standings, although on this occasion, the feisty contest aided their rivals, Red Bull.

But that said, Ricciardo would want to thank his stars given the unforeseen collision between the warring forces at the Silver Arrows. While in 2014, Ricciardo was in a machinery that was arguably quicker than the Ferrari's of Alonso and Raikkonen, he wasn't in contention for a realistic chance to win given the daunting force and speed of the two Mercedes cars.

But the race would change dramatically right at the start, when inside Lap 2, the two Mercedes drivers came together at Las Combes with Hamilton crying on the team radio, "Oh my god, I can't believe it, Nico hit me, guys."

That led to Hamilton retire prematurely from the beating his car took as Nico would continue pretty much unscathed. Incidentally, it also promoted Ricciardo- who started fifth on the grid- to third.

From thereon, the Australian would battle his teammate Vettel and the waning Mercedes of Rosberg to emerge on the top of the podium. What didn't make for a pretty sight, however, was to see Rosberg booed as he stepped second on the podium behind the race-winner.

