"Then you're talking to a wall": Max Verstappen stresses on how Formula 1 alone should not be looked at as the sole destination for young drivers

Max Verstappen has urged young drivers to consider endurance racing as a career path, highlighting the pros and cons of the traditional single-seater ladder to Formula 1. Speaking to media including Sportskeeda, ahead of the 2025 Azerbaijan GP, the Red Bull champion said it was unfortunate that many junior talents remain adamant about F1 as their only goal.

The Dutchman noted that while chasing the F1 dream can be rewarding, it often comes with heartbreak, setbacks and heavy financial strain. By contrast, GT and endurance racing have become strong alternatives where many of the most talented drivers ultimately thrive. Verstappen himself has dabbled in both disciplines outside of F1, most recently competing in the GT4 category at the Nürburgring Nordschleife.

Still, the four-time world champion admitted that convincing young drivers to broaden their horizons is not easy. He believes endurance and GT racing should be seen as realistic options rather than fallback plans, especially as many only make the switch after coming to terms with the limitations of the single-seater route. The 27-year-old world champion felt it was unwise to pin a career solely on F1 and revealed sharing the same advice with junior drivers throughout the years.

Asked by Sportskeeda what advice he would give to young drivers who insist on taking the single-seater path rather than options like GT or Endurance, Max Verstappen said:

“Well, it all depends on your own mindset as a driver, because if your mindset is set on Formula 1, and you do not want to change that perception, then you're talking to a wall, right? So, sometimes it's some of the drivers that I'm close to, they all dream of Formula 1. But I also always advise that keep the options open just in case it doesn't work out, because not everyone always gets the opportunity, even though you might be good enough. And I also do think that with endurance racing there are a lot of opportunities to have a good career, and just to stare blindly on Formula 1 only sometimes can be a danger as well.

“But I also know that a lot of drivers dream of being here, so it's not easy to give up that dream as well. But I always feel that once they're a driver, let's say they start realizing they might not make it, and they start trying a GT3 car or whatever, a hypercar, they fall in love with it as well. But maybe sometimes it just takes a bit more time to convince them to not only stare on Formula 1, but like I said, it all depends on the driver's mindset as well, to be open-minded.”

Max Verstappen is grateful for the GT Racing opportunity despite the limitations of driving a GT4 category

Max Verstappen’s appearance at the Nürburgring Nordschleife race grabbed attention as the Dutchman entered a lower category, driving a Porsche GT4 Cayman. The Red Bull champion needed to compete in the class to secure the required license for higher categories, with the 24 Hours of Nürburgring among his future goals. He admitted that while the car was subpar in outright speed, the experience was both vital and enjoyable around the circuit, famously nicknamed the ‘Green Hell’ by Sir Jackie Stewart.

Asked by Sportskeeda about his GT4 experience and the permit issue, Verstappen explained:

“I mean, I know that I needed to get my permit, so I had to do that race in a GT4 car. Of course the car itself is not the most exciting to drive, but on the other hand, you still learn a lot from a day like that. It rained a bit but it was dry, so you know you get more experience on the track – dealing with traffic as a slower car, is not always the easiest. And the rest, I was just staying out of trouble, really. At the end of the day, I think any kind of lap that you drive around there in any kind of car is always fun. When you try to push it a bit, you see a lot of what is happening around you.”

He added:

"The atmosphere is really good, a lot of passionate, endurance fans are always there anyway. And it’s kind of my hobby as well, racing in other kinds of motorsport. Of course, my dream is eventually to do the 24-hour race, so I knew that that license needed to come. It was the perfect opportunity to do so.”

Max Verstappen’s participation in the German race attracted significant attention over the weekend, with organisers even arranging extra grandstands to accommodate his fans. The four-time world champion has received permission from Red Bull to compete in the 24 Hours of Nürburgring in 2026, as confirmed by Dr. Helmut Marko. For the Milton Keynes squad, it has been important to allow the Dutchman freedom to pursue other categories and hobbies in motorsport, including simulator racing.

As it stands, the 2024 champion sits third in the standings with 230 points, trailing Lando Norris by 63 and Oscar Piastri by 94 points. With nine rounds remaining, including Baku, it will be interesting to see if Verstappen can capitalise on the Monza momentum to close the gap to McLaren. However, given the struggles with the RB21, the title fight looks more like a mathematical possibility than a realistic prospect.

