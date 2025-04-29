"This is gonna scar me for life": When Daniel Ricciardo gave Lance Stroll a 'shoey' after his first F1 podium

Former Williams F1 driver Lance Stroll previously claimed that doing Daniel Ricciardo's iconic 'shoey' celebration would 'scar' him for life. The two drivers managed to share a podium just once in their careers at the 2017 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Ad

The Aussie driver started the race from P10 but had to make an early stop to deal with some brake issues, which meant that he was lost at one point in the race. However, due to the eventful nature of the race, which provided multiple safety cards and red flag interventions, the former Red Bull track was able to make his way to the front of the grid, causing problems for leaders Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel.

Ad

Trending

Ricciardo was joined on the podium by then Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas and rookie Lance Stroll, who got his first podium in F1. When former Red Bull driver David Coulthard wanted to do the Aussie's 'shoey' celebration, the latter offered the same to Stroll to mark a historic moment. At that point, Ricciardo asked:

"Well, it’s Stroll’s first podium, so he certainly deserves one. Is he old enough to drink?"

Ad

To which the Canadian replied:

"You realise this is going to scar me for life! Oh, my God, I’m too young for this. It’s like there’s some dirt in there as well."

Ad

However, Valtteri Bottas has managed to successfully avoid doing the 'shoey' despite being on the podium with Daniel Ricciardo multiple times.

When Daniel Ricciardo reflected his shock on Valtteri Bottas' revelation

Former McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo previously expressed his shock when former Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas revealed that he had never done the 'shoey' in the sport.

During the 2021 Italian GP post-race press conference, the Finn was asked about avoiding the 'shoey', to which Ricciardo said:

Ad

"He’s done one before. Didn’t you do it in Baku?"

The former Kick Sauber driver replied:

"No! Never done it! Always managed to dodge it."

The eight-time F1 race winner was left shocked and countered:

"No way! I thought you’d done it! That’s why I didn’t give it to you."

Bottas further replied:

"It’s not my thing!"

Ad

Ricciardo was even more surprised, given Bottas was dating an Australian, saying:

"Ah c’mon, you’re dating an Australian now! You have to have some sort of…"

Bottas clarified that he and his partner did not do shoeys at home, to which Ricciardo apologized for forgetting to offer, but the former said:

"Don’t be sorry! I’m happy!"

The former McLaren driver concluded and said:

Ad

"Next time!"

However, it was the final time that Daniel Ricciardo stood on an F1 podium as he left the sport after the Singapore 2024. Meanwhile, Valtteri Bottas' last podium came at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, and he left Mercedes to join Alfa Romeo from 2022 onwards.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Devang Chauhan Devang is a Formula 1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with 3500+ articles and over 5 million reads under his belt. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has a total experience of 3.5 years.



To keep up with the sport’s developments, Devang watches every single session and comes up with unique angles for the stories, from the readers’ perspective, using his expertise in the field. He strives to report accurate, ethical and relevant data by reading information from verified sources in the field, ones that are also trusted by industry experts.



Currently, his favorite drivers on the grid are Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo; he is particularly impressed by how the two drivers rarely lose their cool and approach everything with a smile on their faces. He classifies himself as a ‘Tifosi’ and is a Charles Leclerc fan.



Devang is a sports buff and when he is away from his keyboard, he watches other sports like cricket, tennis, badminton, and football, to name a few. Know More