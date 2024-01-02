"This team is very focused on winning and racing": Fernando Alonso takes a dig at Alpine while comparing it with Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso feels that Aston Martin is a much better fit for him compared to his previous employer Alpine as the former is more focused on winning and racing. The Spaniard was questioned about his compatibility with the Silverstone-based squad at the end of the 2023 F1 season, where he had done a brilliant job by picking up multiple podiums.

Alonso had a roaring start to the season, securing six podiums in the first eight races. Although Aston Martin stumbled and lost its way in the second half of the season, Alonso did secure two more podiums. The Spanish driver was questioned about how good a fit the team was for him and he had glowing praise for the overall setup.

Comparing Aston Martin to his time at Ferrari, Alonso felt that just like the Italian team was a good fit for him, Aston Martin has been the same. He did, however, allude to the fact that the whole setup was much different from Alpine.

"It has been a good fit. The team is very young, very motivated and ready to embrace the chapter in the project. After Lawrence's arrived, everyone is just all in on this ambitious project. I'm happy when everyone is just dedicated to one mission, dedicated to win and focus on racing," Alonso told RacingNews365.

"But I don't know if it is the best or not in my career in terms of fit. I remember Ferrari, and being Spanish, and they are Italians, it was a very nice experience for me. It is probably different to Alpine for sure. This team is very focused on winning and racing for the next few years. That doesn't mean we don't want to sell cars as that will help the project, but the first priority is win in Formula 1, and then the rest will unfold naturally," he added.

Fernando Alonso has not won a race for a decade

It might come as a surprise for new fans but even though Fernando Alonso is still performing at a very high level, he's yet to win a race since the turbo hybrid era began in 2014. The Spaniard's last win was with Ferrari in 2013.

Alonso has since then driven for McLaren, where the Honda partnership failed spectacularly. Upon his return to the sport, he moved to Alpine where he had two decent seasons before joining Aston Martin and putting together a season with multiple podiums.