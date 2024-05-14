Six of the 24 races in the 2024 F1 season are already in the rearview mirror, and what an exhilarating start to the season it has been. It has been particularly interesting for some drivers. While there are a few who kicked things off in an impressive fashion, others have probably not gotten the ball rolling the way they would have wanted. But 75% of the season is still left, and there is surely time for drivers to bounce back.

Having said that, as the first quarter of the season passes, who are the top 10 drivers this year? To find that out, we've taken an average of the points scored by each of these drivers from the driver ratings we do after every race. So without further ado, let's take a look at who our top 10 drivers of the 2024 F1 season are.

Who are the top 10 F1 drivers in 2024?

#10 George Russell (Average Points: 7.0)

At number 10, we have George Russell. The Mercedes driver has dragged more out of his machinery than his fellow driver on the team. Having said that, he's had his low moments as well, with races in Miami and Australia not being his best.

#9 Sergio Perez (Average Points: 7.08)

Sergio Perez has been decent enough to get the podium regularly this season. Having said that, except for Suzuka, where he got within a tenth of Max Verstappen, the gap on his teammate has been big, and that's never a good thing.

#8 Yuki Tsunoda (Average Points: 7.33)

At P8, we have Yuki Tsunoda, who has been the benchmark at RB. The driver acquitted himself well on the junior Red Bull team and has had quite a few impressive performances this season.

#7 Nico Hulkenberg (Average Points: 7.67)

Nico Hulkenberg has been the sole flag bearer at Haas this season, and his performances in qualifying have propelled him to a better points tally as compared to his teammate. If not for a couple of poor starts to a race, Hulkenberg would have had an even better points tally.

At number 6, we have Fernando Alonso, who has done what's more or less expected of him. It hasn't been a peerless start to the F1 season for him but he's been more or less doing a decent job at Aston Martin.

F1 Grand Prix of Miami

#5 Carlos Sainz (Average Points: 8.10)

At number 5, we have Carlos Sainz, who started the season impressively. His first three races, which included a couple podiums and a win, had him at the top of the driver ratings. Since China, his teammate has somewhat taken over at Ferrari, as the Spaniard finds himself at P5.

#3 Esteban Ocon (Average Points: 8.17)

Esteban Ocon is tied for 3rd after the first six races. The French driver has been the flag bearer of Alpine this season, and as has become abundantly clear with him scoring the points for the team in Miami, he's been dragging results from his car wherever possible.

Ocon hasn't had a bad race as such this season and will be hoping a few prospective homes notice the job that he's been doing this season.

#3 Lando Norris (Average Points: 8.17)

F1's most recent race winner finds himself at P3. Norris has been quite impressive this season, and looking at the gulf he has over Oscar, it's eye-opening considering where they were last season.

The driver continues to be one of the best in F1, and his rankings are proof of that.

#2 Charles Leclerc (Average Points: 8.33)

Charles Leclerc finds himself at P2 this season. The driver saw Carlos Sainz put together one sensational weekend after another in Melbourne and Japan, but since then, he's turned the tide.

Charles has been virtually mistake-free this F1 season, and that propels him to P2 in the driver standings.

#1 Max Verstappen (Average Points: 8.83)

The F1 championship leader continues to be the benchmark in the sport. Max Verstappen has lost a couple of races this season, and while the dominance from the car is not the same as it was in 2023, he continues to set the pace at the front in 2024 as well.