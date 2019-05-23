Top 10: Kimi Raikkonen's Best Moments in F1 as the Iceman enters his 300th Grand Prix

Kimi Raikkonen will be taking part in his 300th Grand Prix this weekend

Kimi Raikkonen would be taking part in what would be the 300th GP of his career this weekend at Monaco and as usual, he seems least bothered about that. True to his style Kimi dismissed the milestone as "something you come across if you race for a long time" and shunned his team from "making a big deal out of it".

When questioned regarding the milestone Kimi's reply was, "It’s no different from last week or the next race. In the end, this is just a number. For sure it’s different from the first race but after that, once you go on for a while, it doesn’t change".

True to his usual nonchalant self, Kimi has never made a big deal about anything in his illustrious F1 career and has been one of the most popular drivers on the grid ever since he stepped on the big stage in a Sauber in 2001.

With the Iceman making his 300th start we decided to look back on what has been an impressive, full of action and a successful journey that the Finn has enjoyed. Let's go through the Best moments of Finn's career as he goes about crossing another milestone.

#1 2001 Australian Grand Prix

It was a premature entry to Formula One for Kimi and he impressed immediately

Kimi Raikkonen in the eyes of many was not even supposed to be there. He was just 23 races old when the Sauber team decided to put him in the car and give the youngster a shot.

As it turned out, for a young Kimi, he adapted to a Formula One car like a fish adapts to water and was on the pace from the start. He had handling issues throughout qualifying but was able to still put his car in 13th position for the start of the race.

Come the race day the real racer inside the Finn stood up as he drove a measured yet fast pace throughout and continued his climb up the field into the points as he finished P6 at the end of the race. It was a race which vindicated Sauber's decision of backing Kimi when not many gave him a chance and with that race, Kimi made an immediate impact on the grid.

