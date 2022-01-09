Top 3 driver rivalries for the 2022 F1 season

The beauty of F1 is that driver rivalries don't die - they take a break at the end of one season and start again from scratch at the opening race of the next.

We take a look at the top 3 driver rivalries for the 2022 season, following what was one of the most gripping championships ever that saw Max Verstappen pip Lewis Hamilton to the title on the final lap of the season.

Max Verstappen vs Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1 @F1



What a move that was by the championship leader on the penultimate lap to regain P1 from Lewis Hamilton!



#FrenchGP #F1 MAX VERSTAPPEN WINS! LATE, LATE DRAMA!What a move that was by the championship leader on the penultimate lap to regain P1 from Lewis Hamilton! MAX VERSTAPPEN WINS! LATE, LATE DRAMA!What a move that was by the championship leader on the penultimate lap to regain P1 from Lewis Hamilton!#FrenchGP 🇫🇷 #F1 https://t.co/IBH2gVhsMY

Without a doubt, the two championship protagonists will resume their battle as the two drivers continue to chase glory and rewrite history. For Hamilton, it will be the elusive eighth world championship to beat Michael Schumacher's record, while for Verstappen it would be his first title defense.

The two drivers certainly have a level of respect between them, but this time around we expect even more fireworks as Hamilton is not going to be as accommodating as he was in 2021.

Lewis Hamilton vs George Russell

One of the intriguing storylines of the 2022 season will be the relative performances of new Mercedes teammates George Russell and Hamilton. Hamilton is your grilled veteran with a wealth of experience and success, while talented Russell is relatively new to F1 and looking to achieve the same kind of success that his Mercedes teammate has already achieved.

Russell has not joined the Mercedes team to fulfill the role Bottas played. He's joined the team to take over from Hamilton. The dynamics between the two drivers and the consequent path taken by Mercedes will be interesting to watch.

Charles Leclerc vs Carlos Sainz

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz worked like clockwork at Ferrari during the 2021 season. The two drivers complimented each other and helped Ferrari clinch third place in the constructors championship. However, with Sainz finishing ahead of Leclerc in the drivers' championship, the dynamics in the team could take a turn because, let's be fair, Sainz was supposed to be the supporting act for Leclerc.

It'll be interesting to see what kind of dynamics are enjoyed by the two similarly paced drivers in 2022 when the stakes could be higher.

