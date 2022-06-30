Top 3 drivers desperate for a strong F1 British GP 2022

The 2022 F1 British GP will be the 10th race of the season and it comes at a critical juncture for a lot of the drivers. The season has seen its fair share of ups and downs in the first 9 races as drivers acclimatize themselves to the new regulations and start racing.

For many drivers like Max Verstappen, the season started on a rough note. Ever since the Australian GP DNF, however, he has not looked back and has been in supreme form. Similarly, drivers like George Russell have maintained a very high level of consistency across the season.

Others, however, have probably not had the best of times recently and will be looking to make amends. In this feature for the 2022 F1 British GP, we take a look at some of these drivers who will be desperate to get things back on track and get a strong result this season.

3 F1 drivers who need a strong result at the 2022 F1 British GP

#3 Lewis Hamilton

Yes, it might be surprising to see Lewis Hamilton's name on this list, but just hear us out! At the 2022 F1 Canadian GP, Hamilton beat his teammate and secured his second podium finish of the season. In the process, he also broke the seven-race losing streak he endured against George Russell this season (the worst of his career). Sounds good, doesn't it?

There is, however, one key detail that many F1 fans might have overlooked but both Russell and Hamilton would be aware of. The podium was a result of the former's gamble on slick tires in qualifying that dropped him down the order for the race. If it wasn't for that gamble, Russell would have been the faster Mercedes driver all weekend and consistently putting together faster lap times.

Hamilton is coming to the British GP for his home race this weekend. This, however, is also Russell's home race. The youngster will be firing on all cylinders to put together a strong result at Silverstone while Hamilton will be trying to stay ahead.

Having said that, the stakes are going to be higher for the seven-time world champion as he is expected to hold the upper hand in the same car, something that he has been unable to do this season. At the 2022 F1 British GP, Hamilton cannot afford to be upstaged by his teammate and hence, he will be desperate for a strong result this weekend.

#2 Esteban Ocon

Esteban Ocon might have a sense of deja vu in Alpine this season. In some ways, the 2022 F1 season is starting to follow the trajectory of last year where Ocon started the season strong. Once his teammate Fernando Alonso gained momentum, however, the Spaniard was more or less the benchmark within the team. After starting the season strong this season as well, Ocon is going through a similar pattern as Alonso has been driving at an elite level in the last few races.

For the French driver, the aim is always to win the world championship someday. If he can't beat an aging 40-year-old veteran, however, all the hype around him will continue to deflate. At the 2022 F1 British GP, Esteban Ocon needs to set the record straight at Alpine. He needs to break Alonso's momentum because if the current vein of form continues from the Spaniard, Ocon might end up running out of favor at Alpine.

#1 Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc is facing an uphill climb as he challenges Max Verstappen for the title. A bigger handicap for the young driver has been his team, which has been found wanting whether it comes to strategy or the machinery itself.

Leclerc led the championship by more than 40 points after the 2022 F1 Australian GP. Since then, he has featured on the podium only once and suffered two DNFs in six races. He comes to Silverstone in a situation arguably more desperate than what Lewis Hamilton found himself in last season during the same time.

At the 2022 F1 British GP, the Ferrari driver will be hoping the stars align for him for a change. Anything short of beating Max Verstappen at Silverstone will not do for the Ferrari driver as he tries to mount a comeback in the championship.

