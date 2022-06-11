Top 3 drivers to look out for at 2022 Azerbaijan GP

F1 has returned to Baku for the Azerbaijan GP this weekend. The street circuit has been notorious for producing exciting, action-packed races since its debut in 2016, which is why it is both a driver and fan favorite.

As with any race weekend, there will always be some drivers that stand out. In this piece, we will be looking at three drivers that you need to look out for during the Azerbaijan GP.

Top 3 drivers one should look out for this weekend

One should always look out for the seven-time world champion, however, Lewis Hamilton's bad luck and struggles with the car so far this year have greatly impacted his race performance and results. He is currently on a six-race losing streak to his teammate George Russell.

However, there is no doubt that the Mercedes driver will return to his winning ways sooner rather than later. As many fans say, "You can never count Lewis Hamilton out," hence, we believe he will be one to watch at the Azerbaijan GP this Sunday.

It is no secret that Pierre Gasly has had a poor start to the season. He has managed to score only six points so far this season, five less than his relatively inexperienced teammate Yuki Tsuonda, placing AlphaTauri seventh in the F1 Constructor Standings.

The Frenchman has a good track record at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Last season, he bagged a podium finish there. Furthermore, he looked good in both FP1 and FP2, finishing ninth and sixth, respectively, proving his experience and knowledge of the track. It will be interesting to keep an eye on him to see if he can turn his 2022 season around, starting in Baku.

Sergio Perez has entered the Azerbaijan GP weekend in strong form. He outperformed his teammate Max Verstappen in the free practice sessions on Friday. If the Red Bull driver manages to bag another strong position or a victory this weekend, it will place him even more firmly in the title battle. Perez has gone well on the street circuit in the past; he scored his maiden win last year here. The 32-year-old is certainly the No. 1 driver to look out for this weekend.

Catch the drivers at the Azerbaijan GP on Sunday, June 12, 2022.

