Top 3 F1 Drivers desperate for a strong Miami GP

The F1 circus reaches Miami this weekend. While the 2022 regulations have been a boon for some, they have not been that great for others. While drivers like Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc have carried on and, to an extent, leveled up this season, others are perhaps unexpectedly struggling coming into the Miami GP.

Having said that, many of these F1 drivers will be eyeing the Miami GP as the venue to strike form yet again. This is a race where they might be hoping that they can turn the momentum in their favor. In other words, this is a race where they will be desperate for a strong showing. So, let's take a look at who these drivers are.

#1 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

Lewis Hamilton was the victim of multiple potshots taken by former F1 drivers and members of the paddock after what was a rather horrible performance at Imola. Nico Rosberg was quite open in making comparisons to the results put together by George Russell. He even went on to question whether Toto Wolff's emphatic claim that the car was undrivable was even true at all.

Questions were raised by Ralf Schumacher as well, while a snarky remark by Helmut Marko did not miss the headlines either. Having said that, one thing is for sure, Lewis Hamilton needs to beat George Russell this weekend fairly and squarely at the Miami GP. If he is unable to do that, it would mean that the 21-point lead for Russell will increase. It will also mean that Russell will have beaten him in 4 successive F1 races. Most importantly, it might mean a drop in confidence for an aging F1 legend struggling with a not-so-good Mercedes.

Lewis Hamilton needs a strong F1 race weekend and he needs it to happen at the Miami GP.

#2 Mick Schumacher (Haas F1)

Mick Schumacher's second season has been the kind of baptism by fire that not many would have expected. The German came into F1, not only on the back of a very powerful last name in motorsport, but a very strong junior career where he won both the F3 and F2 championships. He's not a driver that has made it to the sport on the back of resources only, rather he's done it by putting together one impressive junior category season after the other.

Having said that, his 2022 F1 season has been poor by all means. He was backed by us to win the intra-team battle against Kevin Magnussen this season. As it turns out, there is no battle. Magnussen and Schumacher are leagues apart at the moment and it is slightly baffling to watch that happen. The gap is hard to understand at the moment and this has led to questions being raised about the ability of the young German driver.

Schumacher needs a turnaround this season and it has to come in the Miami GP. Because if it doesn't, the pressure that the young German feels will be nothing like what he has felt so far in his career.

#3 Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)

Ferrari is the place to be when it comes to being the leading driver in a Formula 1 team. Having said that, Ferrari is not the team to be a part of if you are the second-best (slower) driver on the team. Why? This is because while the faster driver gets priority over everything from upgrades, race strategies, and even the attention of the team, the second driver here is a lonely place to be.

You don't get the backing, you don't get the development direction you want, you have to give up places in the race to help the team leader, and you have to give up your individual aspirations as well. Carlos Sainz is on the verge of becoming the second driver at Ferrari and if we are fair, the pressure is very clearly visible on his demeanor because he knows he cannot go down that route.

Sainz was more of a match last season as he challenged and even beat Charles Leclerc in the standings. With Leclerc leveling up this season, Sainz has been somewhat exposed and unable to match his teammate. Consequently, the pressure has got to him on multiple occasions. For the Spaniard, the Miami GP has to be the race where he beats Leclerc because if he does not, losing 5 races in a row to your teammate is the perfect recipe to get yourself demoted to a second driver role in the sport.

