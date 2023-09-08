Top 3 F1 drivers who could drive for Andretti Global if their bid gets accepted by FIA

Andretti's F1 entry looks imminent after the group rebranded from Andretti Autosport to Andretti Global. At the same time, it has been reported by AMuS that a decision from the FIA confirming their entry on the Formula 1 grid as early as 2025 will be released.

Andretti partnered with General Motors to mark their F1 entry under the Cadillac name earlier, however, the current teams on the grid did not appreciate an 11th team. According to them, another team will dilute the current prize money, and so, there was tough refusal. Despite this, the FIA might soon be releasing their decision.

Speaking on the rebranding, Andretti mentioned that they want to carry their history of success to other motorsports as well. Motorsport quoted him:

"As we continue to expand and build a global racing institution, our goal is to be engrained in the culture of our fans, teams and partners. This rebrand is a major milestone in our team’s journey, but we are only getting started."

"We are determined to achieve success and confident that there are big things in store for Andretti Global."

Drivers who could be the potential choice for Andretti in F1

The right choice of drivers for a new F1 team is one of the most crucial things that they have to get right to get a headstart. It is apparent that a very experienced driver might be looking for a strong team rather than going for a new time where the margin of success is uncertain.

Similarly, for the team, it is only right to choose a junior driver who has the ability to perform well. Taking the current grid in context, here are three drivers who could possibly drive for Andretti Global in F1.

#3 Logan Sargeant

Logan Sargeant of Williams (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Andretti had earlier teased the possibility of an American driver for the team as they are based in the same country. Owing to that, Logan Sargeant, who debuted this season with Williams is a strong choice. Although he hasn't scored any points so far, he might be able to perform after gaining some more experience.

#2 Mick Schumacher

Mick Schumacher of Mercedes (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Mick Schumacher made his F1 debut back in 2021 with Haas after winning the Formula 2 world championship the previous season. Although that season ended with him scoring zero points, he improved quite a bit in 2022. However, his contract was not further extended.

Schumacher was then signed by Mercedes as their reserve driver and has been helping the team out since. The young talent has ample talent to be a part of Andretti.

#1 Nico Hulkenberg

Nico Hulkenberg of Haas (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Nico Hulkenberg is one of the most experienced drivers in Formula 1. He made his debut in the sport in 2010, and even though he hasn't been one of the best drivers, his experience with so many different teams serves him well. He could be one of the senior drivers Andretti could have to guide their juniors.

While these are only three drivers that have been mentioned, other drivers like Liam Lawson, too, have good potential to be a part of Andretti.