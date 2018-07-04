Top 5 attractions at Michael Schumacher's museum, the legend's private collection.

Dev Tyagi FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 662 // 04 Jul 2018, 13:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

A visit to Schumacher's museum beckons all motor-sport lovers

Unless you are an intrepid traveler, it is highly unlikely that you would set a foot outside of the customary, charming tourist attractions in Germany. The princely vibe of Munich combined with the air of ebullience and the excellent night-life of Berlin find great traction among globetrotting travelers.

Many an impassioned visitor re engulfed in the pleasantness in Frankfurt or consumed by the historic automotive relevance of Stuttgart.

The idea of visiting places like Marburg- a university town in Hesse- doesn't really feature that often on the itinerary of a traveler. After all, this quaint charming city offers the usual nonchalance you'd expect from a German destination flavored by old medieval churches and an unusually nicer urbanity when compared to the other cities of Hesse.

But in case, you thought that was all there is about the central-western German city, then think again. In the current context, if you think of Marburg, you cannot avoid thinking of a loud, garrulous sound that only an F1 car can produce. You think of Marburg and you think of 91 Grand Prix wins, 7 world championships, the famous smile, the twinkle in the eyes and the sport swept by an air of invincibility.

Does that ring a bell? Well, Marburg is most famous for housing a truly unique, one-of-a-kind Michael Schumacher exhibition.

Here are the top five sights that you can see at the this truly unique Schumacher exhibit:

1. Championship-winning cars at the Marburg Schumacher exhibit

SCHUMACHER next to the 2012 car

Whether it's the car that Michael Schumacher used in the final race of his stellar run- the Mercedes W03 or the world-championship winning Ferrari F2004 or the legendary Benetton-Ford B194 that Schumacher drove in his fourth year in competitive Grand Prix racing can be found decked for display at the illustrious Michael Schumacher Marburg exhibit.

The most uplifting feeling is to be a witness to all the seven championship-winning cars and then to ponder just how was the driver able to remain right on top with such measured consistency?

Once you step afoot at the Marburg-Schumacher exhibit, you'll understand why they hail it as an emotionally-charged tribute to the life of a truly iconic champion driver.