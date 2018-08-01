Top 5 Closest Finishes in Formula 1

Kredy FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 151 // 01 Aug 2018, 18:25 IST

Ferrari takes a 1-2 at the 2002 US GP

Formula 1 often receives a lot of criticism for its boring races that see the major constructor dominating the entire season with virtually no competition. Mercedes' commanding constructor championship wins from 2014 to 2017, Red Bulls' strong show in the early 2010s and Ferrari's dominance during the Michael Schumacher era all point to the same.

However, that is not always the case in Formula 1, the 2018 Formula 1 season is the prime example of that, with Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel poised to take the championship down the wire.

There are been several instances dotted in the long and illustrious history of Formula 1 that saw thrilling seasons filled jaw-dropping close races. Let us take a trip down the memory lane and look at the five closest finishes in Formula that feature race victories with a win margin less than 0.1 seconds.

#5 Jackie Stewart wins by 0.08 seconds - 1969 Italian Grand Prix

Jackie Stewart wins the world championship in style

Austrian's Jochen Rindt took the pole, while Jackie Stewart started the Italian Grand Prix from the third place.

This was a pre-chicane Monza that featured highly competitive slipstream battles with frequent lead changes and the 1969 Italian Grand Prix was no different. With other front-runners Hill and Hulme suffering from mechanical troubles, the race was a four-way battle between Stewart, Rindt, Beltoise and Bruce McLaren.

Jackie Stewart conceded the lead to Rindt on the last lap but regained it to finish the race ahead of three drivers with a slender margin. The top-four drivers finished the race within 0.2 seconds behind the winner Stewart, and is regarded as one of the closest top-four in the history of Formula 1.

Not only was it the Briton's sixth win of the season, it was also his championship winning race. After his first championship in 1969, he would go on to win two more in 1971 and 1973.

Video: 1969 Italian GP highlights

