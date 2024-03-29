Top 5 drivers with the most podiums without winning an F1 race

It is the dream of every F1 driver to win a race and probably a world championship before the end of their career but not many get the chance to achieve their objectives.

In recent history, there have been many drivers who have stood on the podium in multiple races but haven't been able to convert that into a top spot. Below is the list of five drivers with most podiums without winning a race:

#1 Lando Norris - 14 F1 podiums

McLaren driver Lando Norris holds this unfortunate record after he recorded his first podium of the 2024 season and his 14th overall at the Australian Grand Prix last Sunday.

The young British driver has been close on several occasions such as his heartbreak in Russia 2021 and finishing just behind his then-teammate Daniel Ricciardo in the same year. Norris has scored seven podiums each standing on P2 and P3 on the podium.

#2 Nick Heidfeld - 13 F1 podiums

Nick Heidfeld has 13 podiums to his name and held the record for 13 years before Norris overtook him recently.

The German nicknamed 'Quick Nick' finished in P2 on eight occasions with the 2007 Canadian GP being his best chance to break the duck as he finished four seconds behind Lewis Hamilton. His last podium came at the 2011 Malaysian GP in Sepang.

There is still a possibility that he might take back the record from Norris if the McLaren driver breaks his duck in the future.

#3 Stefan Johansson- 12 F1 podiums

The Swedish racer claimed 12 podiums to his name between 1985 and 1989 but failed to win the race in his time in the sport.

Johansson secured six podiums with Ferrari, five with McLaren, and a podium with Onyx at the 1989 Portuguese GP. He was around two seconds away from getting the win in 1985 Canada, finishing behind Michele Albereto.

#4 Chris Amon- 11 F1 podiums

Chris Amon secured 11 podiums in his time at the pinnacle of motorsport between 1967 and 1972.

He had six podium finishes with the Scuderia, five with March, and two further with Matra in the 1971 and 1972 seasons. He was just over a second away claiming his maiden win at the 1970 Belgian Grand Prix, finishing behind Pedro Rodriguez.

#5 Romain Grosjean- 10 F1 podiums

The Frenchman had ten podiums to his name, all coming when he raced for Lotus from 2012-2015, with his final podium coming at the 2015 Belgian GP.

Grosjean came close to winning a race at the 2012 Canadian and 2013 US GP when he finished a couple of seconds behind Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel respectively.