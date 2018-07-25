Top 5 drivers who need to improve to retain their F1 seats in 2019

Jack Price FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR

F1 Grand Prix of China

In recent weeks we have looked at drivers who have the possibility to be a future world champion and the drivers that have already shown their talent to win the biggest trophy in motorsport. Now we are going to discuss the drivers who are on the opposite end of the scale, the drivers who are struggling in 2018. Whether that is struggling for form or just to perform in the cauldron that is Formula One.

With the 2018 season bringing more close-knit battles compared to last year, the pressure for teams to succeed and not finish last in the constructors' standings matters more than ever. If there is a chance that one driver is letting them down they will not hesitate to replace them, just look at Daniil Kyvat at Red Bull in 2016 when he was demoted to Toro Rosso and replaced by Max Verstappen, and Jolyon Palmer at Renault last season when he was forced out of the team before the end of the season.

With that in mind here are my picks for the top five drivers in F1 who really need to up their game if they plan on staying in the sport next year:

#5 Romain Grosjean

F1 Grand Prix of Germany - Final Practice

At number five is Haas driver Romain Grosjean. While Kevin Magnussen looks to have improved this year his French counterpart does not, with Grosjean very much having a stop/start season. Before the German GP on the weekend his only top ten finish came in Austria where he finished fourth.

Team boss Guenther Steiner has already had to answer questions on Grosjean's future this season which can disrupt a team who are at this moment level with Force India on 59 points in the Constructors.

He did, however, help his case in Hockenheim with a sixth-place finish but with him only sitting 13th in the drivers’ standings and making some questionable decisions and manoeuvres this year, will he be at Haas next season?

