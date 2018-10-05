Top 5 F1 Drivers on the grid right now

Leclerc will be racing for Ferrari in 2019

The Formula One Power Rankings is a system to determine who are the best drivers on the grid that is updated after each race.

Last weekend was the Russian Grand Prix in Sochi which saw Lewis Hamilton beat his team mate Valtteri Bottas to the finish line.

This has now increased his championship lead gap over Sebastian Vettel by 50 points.

The headline from the last race was Bottas being given a team order to let Hamilton pass when leading the race.

Bottas has not won a Grand Prix since the final race of 2017 at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and has since struggled and been unlucky on trying to win his fourth F1 race.

This weekend is the Japanese Grand Prix as there is no time to rest for all 20 drivers as the 2018 championship continues in Asia.

And since last week was the race in Russia, we have now have an updated power ranking from the officials at F1.

So here is your top 5 drivers from the latest F1 Power Rankings...

#5 Esteban Ocon

An F1 future in doubt for Ocon

It is tough times for Esteban Ocon who at the moment has no seat guaranteed for next season in 2019.

The young Frenchman has impressed many throughout the season including the Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff.

But despite all the praises he is receiving week in week out, Ocon has no answer for his plans in 2019.

There are rumours that Ocon will be offered a reserve seat at Mercedes for next season working alongside Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas but this will mean no guaranteed races for the 22-year-old.

Last weekend had Ocon finish in ninth place to grab more vital points for Force India.

