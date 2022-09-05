Top 5 F1 drivers who have publicly broken up with their partners

Even our beloved F1 drivers cannot escape the pain of a failed marriage or relationship. The Formula 1 calendar demands these drivers to have just one and one darling: racing. Many of the finest men in the sport, as a result, have had to settle alone or, worse, lose their partner.

Be it Lewis Hamilton, who gave up years of relationship to focus on his career, or Fernando Alonso, who broke a five-year-long marriage, many of the best drivers have had to face this fate their careers brought them. Clearly, motorsports is demanding as a path, and only the strongest of bonds can survive here.

Amidst the announcement of Lando Norris breaking up publicly with his partner of one year, Luisinha Barosa Oliveira, let's find out some other hard-hitting public breakups

#5 Fernando Alonso's announcement of his divorce

Fernando Alonso secretly married his singer wife Raquel Del Rosario during the 2005 season. They announced their marriage to the world much later, despite speculations in the F1 community. Meanwhile, Rosario was often seen supporting and assisting the Spaniard on the paddocks.

Adam Cooper @adamcooperF1 #F1 Fernando Alonso and singer Raquel del Rosario have told the Spanish media that they are getting divorced after five years of marriage #F1 Fernando Alonso and singer Raquel del Rosario have told the Spanish media that they are getting divorced after five years of marriage

Rumors of cheating, however, filled the air in 2011. Soon enough, 'El Nano' and his wife announced they're no longer together while expecting to remain friends. This was definitely a shock to the sport's fraternity.

#4 Jenson Button's split with Jessica Michibata

Jenson Button is a former Formula 1 world champion. And as the paddock is aware of numerous countless stories, Jessica Michibata was always by his side in F1 no matter what. She was also a big part of his maiden victory in F1.

ITV News @itvnews Formula 1 star Jenson Button and model Jessica Michibata to split one year after marriage itv.com/news/2015-12-2… Formula 1 star Jenson Button and model Jessica Michibata to split one year after marriage itv.com/news/2015-12-2… https://t.co/wxVDR2QtK1

They went on to marry in December 2014 but decided to part ways in 2016 itself. Back then, Button's public announcement was found to be very shocking. He later went on to marry Brittny Ward in 2022.

#3 Kimi Raikkonen also split with his first wife

Former F1 world champion Kimi Raikkonen is a reserved man. He is even known as the "Iceman" of F1 for his lack of emotions or interest towards anything other than racing. Rising and evolving as one of the best and most beloved drivers of F1, his decision can surely come as a shocker to many.

Vampire Fangs @witchybitchygal I wish the ultra talented Kimi Raikkonen and the lovely Jenni Dahlman happiness in life. Wish you strength to move on and find love again. I wish the ultra talented Kimi Raikkonen and the lovely Jenni Dahlman happiness in life. Wish you strength to move on and find love again.

Though his life is usually private with not many aware of what's going on, the media still got to know about his split with ex-wife Jenni Dahlman. He married the former Miss Scandinavia in 2004 and the two were together for 8 years. F1 star Raikkonen, however, was then spotted vacationing without his wife. The Iceman, however, found love again with Finnish model Minttu Virtanen, whom he married in 2016, and now has two kids with her.

#2 Lewis Hamilton's incomplete F1 love story with Nicole Scherzinger

This was a fairytale couple for many. The Pussycat Dolls lead singer was a famed entity on the grid, backing her then-McLaren beau and always supporting him throughout the races. Her love for the F1 driver was clear when she was seen jumping wildly in the McLaren camp as he picked up his maiden world title.

🐺 @cousinmilla today i give you BEYONCE at the 2009 singapore gp, hanging out with nicole scherzinger and lewis hamilton. tomorrow, who knows? today i give you BEYONCE at the 2009 singapore gp, hanging out with nicole scherzinger and lewis hamilton. tomorrow, who knows? https://t.co/4gWYechRrl

Marriage, however, was something that Lewis Hamilton apparently wasn't ready for while Scherzinger looked all set. The breakup did happen after their on-and-off relationship went on for seven years. Here's what Hamilton had to say post breakup:

“I’ve been dealing with it on my own with great support from my family. It’s very tough (but) I was still able to focus at the last race and I still have that attitude. When those kind of things in your life are good they have a great impact on your life -- and that relationship did. I wouldn’t say that I was in great spirits. It’s been a tough couple of weeks and I don’t think the last race did anything for me.”

#1 Lando Norris's shock breakup with girlfriend

To be precise, F1 star Lando Norris just came back after celebrating his 1-year-anniversary with the Portuguese model Luisinha Oliveira Barosa. They looked all happy and cuddled up as dozens of pictures surfaced all over the internet.

AnythingF1 @AnythingF1_ Lando Norris and Luisinha Oliveira have broken up according to Lando’s instagram Lando Norris and Luisinha Oliveira have broken up according to Lando’s instagram💔 https://t.co/zI0kRWWDpp

That is exactly why fans of the young star were shocked when he posted a story on his Instagram which he later deleted. He wrote:

“Hello everyone. After time and consideration, Luisa and myself have mutually decided to end our relationship but remain good friends. I wish her the world and have so much respect for her and all she does as an amazing and strong woman with nothing but kindness. Please respect our decision and respect our - but more importantly and especially her privacy moving forward. Thank you for your endless support.”

We definitely don't yet know what to make of Norris's post. This, however, is the reality and sometimes the best of bonds do not work out in a pressured environment like F1's. So, let's hope for the best for our drivers who are still happily together with their partners.

