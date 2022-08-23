10 famous personalities Lewis Hamilton has dated during his F1 career

Lewis Hamilton is arguably the biggest superstar in F1 and has been one ever since his debut in 2007. He is the only driver who has been able to perfectly blend the 'Hollywood' side of the sport with the actual racing.

Hamilton has nurtured great friendships with many celebrities over the years. This was evident after the 2022 F1 Abu Dhabi debacle as multiple celebs came out in support of him and claimed him 'getting robbed' last season.

Concurrently, though, Hamilton has been in a relationship with quite a few celebrities. Perhaps the most famous was the one with singer Nicole Scherzinger, which was a feature early in his career. Since it ended, the Mercedes driver has been linked with quite a few other people. In this piece, we take a look at a few celebrities that Lewis Hamilton has been involved with over the years.

10 famous people Lewis Hamilton has dated over the years

#1 Nicole Scherzinger

Rebecca 🤎 @rebecca_sussex ‍🩹 I honestly still think Lewis Hamilton’s true love was Nicole Scherzinger but they just met at the wrong time 🤧‍🩹 I honestly still think Lewis Hamilton’s true love was Nicole Scherzinger but they just met at the wrong time 🤧❤️‍🩹 https://t.co/I5whp38EId

Nicole Scherzinger was in an on-again, off-again relationship with Lewis Hamilton during the early phases of his career. Their relationship lasted for a long time, from 2007 until 2015. Ultimately, in 2015, the two went their separate ways.

#2 Danielle Lloyd

While still a teenager, Lewis Hamilton dated model and television personality Danielle Lloyd in 2002 for around six months. With the Mercedes driver's busy racing schedule as he competed in the British Formula Renault Championship, the couple could not make the long-distance relationship work and split up.

#3 Jodia Ma

Lewis Hamilton dated Jodia Ma for 4 years. The two met at the Cambridge School of Arts and Science while he was still trying to chart a path towards F1. The two parted ways by the time the Briton reached F1 in 2007.

#4 Lotta Hintsa

Profoundly Pointless @ProfoundlyPP



High-Altitude Climber Lotta Hintsa joins us for this episode.



We talk mountaineering, the dangers of alpine life and the joy of pancakes.



Apple Podcasts

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/hig…



Spotify

open.spotify.com/episode/03R06i… From Model to Mountaineer.High-Altitude Climber Lotta Hintsa joins us for this episode.We talk mountaineering, the dangers of alpine life and the joy of pancakes.Apple PodcastsSpotify From Model to Mountaineer.High-Altitude Climber Lotta Hintsa joins us for this episode.We talk mountaineering, the dangers of alpine life and the joy of pancakes.Apple Podcastspodcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/hig…Spotifyopen.spotify.com/episode/03R06i… https://t.co/XkllkvbKni

Lotta Hintsa, a former Miss Finland, was another high-profile celeb whom Lewis Hamilton reportedly dated. Hintsa was the daughter of Hamilton's F1 mentor Aki Hintsa, who passed away in 2016. The relationship was never confirmed by either Hamilton or Hintsa.

#4 Vivian Burkhardt

F1 Wags TR🏎❤️ @f1wagstr 5-)2008 yılında ise Vivian Burkhardt ile 2 aylık bir ilişki yaşadı. 5-)2008 yılında ise Vivian Burkhardt ile 2 aylık bir ilişki yaşadı. https://t.co/nwILhLsCig

It was a relationship that did not last too long. Vivian Burkhardt represented Grenada in the Miss World pageant in 2007 and subsequently dated the McLaren driver at the time. The couple appeared at a few events together but split up only a few months later.

#5 Rihanna

Lewis Hamilton and Rihanna have been known to be friends for a long time. The Barbadian superstar even posted words of encouragement when Hamilton won the title with Mercedes.

During the 2016 summer break, Hamilton went to the Caribbean islands to spend some time there. It was here that some pictures of Rihanna and Hamilton together were published in the media. Although neither has ever come out and spoken about dating each other, there have been rumors that the two were together for some time.

#6 Rita Ora

darija @deardarija Still not over Rita Ora and Lewis Hamilton … I mean look at them 🥵 Still not over Rita Ora and Lewis Hamilton … I mean look at them 🥵 https://t.co/IbGNOv0fsY

Rita Ora is yet another pop star whose name was reportedly linked to Hamilton in 2016. She made an appearance in that year's F1 title decider between Hamilton and Nico Rosberg. The two were spotted publicly on numerous occasions but never confirmed their relationship to the world.

#7 Barbara Palvin

P𝑎𝑙𝑣𝑖𝑛 𝑉𝑜𝑔𝑢𝑒 @palvinbvogue | Barbara Palvin with Lewis Hamilton at the amFAR’s 23rd cinema against aids. (May 19, 2016) Throw| Barbara Palvin with Lewis Hamilton at the amFAR’s 23rd cinema against aids. (May 19, 2016) Throw 🔙| Barbara Palvin with Lewis Hamilton at the amFAR’s 23rd cinema against aids. (May 19, 2016) https://t.co/4pdtRUr08l

Hamilton and Victoria's Secret model Barbara Palvin were first spotted together after the 2017 F1 Monaco GP. There were rumors of a relationship between the pair when a year later Hamilton uploaded a video of the two in a hotel together. Palvin did go on to visit the race tracks at the 2017 F1 European, Hungarian, and Monaco GPs during that time.

#8 Winnie Harlow

Rumors of Lewis Hamilton dating model Winnie Harlow first emerged after the GQ Awards in September 2016. They were also pictured together at the amfAR Gala in Cannes in May 2017. As it turns out, these were only rumors and were never addressed by either Hamilton or Harlow.

#9 Sofia Richie

In 2017, Hamilton was rumored to be dating singer Lionel Richie's daughter Sofia Richie. He was on the front row with Sofia during an appearance at Paris Couture Fashion Week back in January. He had also taken her on a lucky date in May.

Lewis Hamilton Pictures @LH44pics Lewis Hamilton & Sofia Richie at the 2017 Harper ICONS party at The Plaza Hotel in New York bit.ly/2wPNs49 Lewis Hamilton & Sofia Richie at the 2017 Harper ICONS party at The Plaza Hotel in New York bit.ly/2wPNs49 https://t.co/qJPnsVU4of

None of these rumors, however, were addressed and the duo was not seen together in public after that.

#10 Nicki Minaj

The most recent relationship for the Mercedes driver was with Nicki Minaj. There were reports that the two were dating as they were spotted at New York Fashion Week in 2020.

Joshua Chenault @joshuachenault1 Barbie got a real Ken now Nicki Minaj and Lewis Hamilton have reportedly getting close close. They are currently in Abu Dhabi enjoying each other’s companyBarbie got a real Ken now Nicki Minaj and Lewis Hamilton have reportedly getting close close. They are currently in Abu Dhabi enjoying each other’s company 👀 Barbie got a real Ken now https://t.co/5ysJoTLHyh

The duo had also shared pictures on social media of a getaway in Dubai at the time but since then there hasn't been any development on this front as well.

