Top 5 Formula One teammate battles

Welcome to our top five Formula One battles countdown. Over the years, the sport has seen some truly epic rivalries and nail-biting finishes since it's known for its fierce competition and dramatic on-track battles.

We've got it all covered - from legendary drivers competing on the track to intense team rivalries. For example, the tumultuous relationship between Hamilton and Rosberg at Mercedes and the fierce rivalry between Senna and Prost at McLaren.

These teammate battles not only added excitement for fans but also played a significant role in shaping the history of F1. Whether you're a die-hard fan or new to the sport, these top five Formula One battles are sure to get your heart racing.

So without further ado, buckle up and get ready to relive some of the greatest moments in F1 history.

#5 Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg (Mercedes, 2013-2016)

Nico Rosberg of Germany and Mercedes GP and Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP (Photo by Drew Gibson/Getty Images)

Hamilton and Rosberg had a tumultuous relationship that famously played out on track for four seasons. The duo were teammates at Mercedes during their dominant turbo-hybrid era and often battled for race wins and championship titles.

In total, they have won 54 out of the 78 races they competed in together, with Hamilton ultimately coming out on top in three of the four seasons they were teammates.

Hamilton won the Formula One championship in 2014 and 2015 while Rosberg won the championship in 2016 and retired from the sport at the end of the season.

#4 Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost (McLaren, 1988-1989)

Alain Prost wins the Grand Prix of Australia (Photo by Roger Gould/Getty Images)

Senna and Prost were fierce rivals on the track and had a number of memorable battles during their two seasons as teammates in Formula One at McLaren. Senna won the 1988, 1990 and 1989 championships, but not without a number of intense on-track battles with Prost.

In total, they won 29 of the 32 races they competed in together, with Senna winning 14 and Prost winning 11.

#3 Jackie Stewart and Jochen Rindt (Lotus, 1969-1970)

Goodwood Festival of Speed 2021

Stewart and Rindt had a fierce rivalry while they were teammates in Formula One at Lotus in 1969 - 1970. Both drivers were highly competitive and were battling for race wins and championships throughout the season.

Stewart ultimately came out on top, winning the Formula One championship that year. Rindt, however, was not far behind.

Rindt tragically died in a crash during practice for the Italian Grand Prix later in the season, which ended his championship hopes and ultimately led to Stewart winning the title.

Despite their rivalry, Stewart and Rindt had a great deal of respect for each other and their on-track battles were always clean and fair. Stewart ended with seven wins and six poles, while Rindt had six wins and eight poles by the time of his passing.

#2 Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton (McLaren, 2007 Formula One season)

Race winner Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and McLaren leads from second-placed Fernando Alonso of Spain and Ferrari and third-placed Mark Webber of Australia and Red Bull Racing. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton had a tumultuous relationship while they were teammates in Formula One at McLaren in 2007, and tensions reached a boiling point at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

During the qualifying session, Hamilton failed to honor an agreement to let Alonso pass on track, which denied Alonso a competitive advantage when setting his lap time. Fernando Alonso did the same with some kind of retribution in mind.

After an FIA investigation, Alonso dropped five places down the starting grid of the race and McLaren were told they would not score any Constructor's Championship points in the race. They also wouldn't be presented with a winning constructor's trophy on the podium if one of their drivers were to win the race.

Despite the controversy, both drivers continued to battle for race wins and podium finishes for the remainder of the season. However, their relationship became untenable, and Alonso left the team at the end of the season after a series of controversies and disputes.

#1 James Hunt and Niki Lauda (McLaren & Ferrari, 1976)

James Hunt of Great Britain drives the #11 Marlboro Team McLaren McLaren M23 Ford Cosworth V8 during, the Grand Prix of Monaco on 30th May 1976. (Photo by Tony Duffy/Getty Images)

Hunt and Lauda had a memorable battle for the championship while they were rivals in the 1976 Formula One season. Hunt won the Formula One championship that year with a cool 69 points while Lauda missed several races due to injuries sustained in a crash earlier in the season. Lauda still managed to win three races that year despite his absence.

Overall, the top five closest battles in history have provided some of the most thrilling and exciting moments in the sport. Recall the nail-biting finishes of the 1982 and 2008 seasons, to the intense rivalry of Senna and Prost in the late 1980s and early 1990s. These races have cemented their place in Formula One history as some of the most memorable and iconic moments in the sport.

No matter which battle is your favorite, it is clear that Formula One is a sport that never fails to deliver edge-of-your-seat excitement and drama. So, the next time you sit down to watch a Formula One race, remember that you never know what kind of epic showdown might be just around the corner.

