Top 5 Lewis Hamilton vs Fernando Alonso duels in F1

Lewis Hamilton vs Fernando Alonso is one of the greatest stories in F1. Two ferocious teammates, world champions, and even rivals: they gave the world of motorsports some of its most iconic moments in history.

Hamilton was up for an enormous challenge when he first entered the sport: of partnering the formidable Alonso at McLaren. The latter was a two-time world champion by that point, presenting a sure-shot intimidating front to his rookie teammate.

Who knew, however, that the Knight was championship material himself? Qualifying P4 in his debut race in F1, he passed Alonso at Turn 1 to make it to a P3 finish. Later on, the Briton kept his nerve and calm to storm towards a shocking podium finish in his very first race.

Hamilton's first pass on Alonso, however, was just a teaser of what was about to hit F1. Who knew the future would see the two champions roping each other in remarkable wheel-to-wheel battles and refusing to yield to one another for years to come? Let's take a look at some of the top battles that Hamilton and Alonso threw at each other.

#5 2017 F1 Mexican GP - Lewis Hamilton won but still lost

In what proved to be an already disappointing race for Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso made life more difficult for the British driver. The 41-year-old is famous for his defending skills and does not let drivers breeze past him. So, if a driver is stuck behind a defending goliath like Alonso, he better be praying.

Putting his McLaren in all the right places, the Spanish driver was very close to giving Hamilton a second puncture in the race. Safe to say, passing the two-time world champion was no small feat for Hamilton, who touched his car on a few occasions and even picked up some damage.

The 2017 Mexican GP became an unforgettable memory for F1 nerds where, though Lewis Hamilton won the world title, they can't forget all the times Fernando Alonso forced him off the track, or the seven-time world champion fighting back vehemently.

#4 2013 F1 German GP - A race with no grip

Ferrari vs Mercedes is a classic battle. It was made even more special during the days when Fernando Alonso shifted to the Prancing Horse, fighting at the front row for wins. Although Lewis Hamilton was ahead of Alonso, he had but little grip on his car, and struggled to hold back the two-time world champion.

The Spaniard, on the other hand, was driving comparatively smoothly in his Ferrari (which was better with traction), waiting for his chance to overtake Lewis Hamilton. Though the Briton managed to hold him back, Fernando Alonso did not make his life easy with the team radio, informing the Mercedes driver to push harder. Ultimately, the 37-year-old had to pit with almost zero grip on his car.

#3 2007 F1 United States GP - When Hamilton could not be scared off the track

This race particularly proved Lewis Hamilton's mettle as a driver. Despite a brilliant start to his season, many expected the young 22-year-old rookie to fail and make a mistake. Especially when the Briton challenged his much more experienced and beloved teammate Alonso.

Rookie Hamilton, however, was a force to be reckoned with, refusing to yield to the intimidating pressure of being a world champion's teammate. Although Alonso challenged him to a wheel-to-wheel battle during the race, parking his car side-by-side did not frighten Hamilton.

The Briton held his nerve, braking beautifully to stay ahead of his McLaren counterpart. Any other driver would have possibly yielded to the pressure and might've run off the track.

#2 2013 F1 Canadian GP - Hamilton loses a part of his rear as Alonso storms past

This one is for the books. There was so much contact between the two world champions that it could've resulted in a crash at one point. Notably, the testing track of the Gilles Villeneuve circuit is not forgiving to a single driver error. And especially not with two fearsome rivals fighting and clipping body parts off each other's machinery.

AnythingF1 @AnythingF1_



Sebastian Vettel wins the Canadian Grand Prix , accompanied by Fernando Alonso (P2) and Lewis Hamilton (P3) on the podium.



What a star studded podium #F1 #AzerbaijanGP #CanadianGP ON THIS DAY 2013:🗓Sebastian Vettel wins the Canadian Grand Prix, accompanied by Fernando Alonso (P2) and Lewis Hamilton (P3) on the podium.What a star studded podium ON THIS DAY 2013:🗓Sebastian Vettel wins the Canadian Grand Prix🇨🇦, accompanied by Fernando Alonso (P2) and Lewis Hamilton (P3) on the podium.What a star studded podium😍🔥 #F1 #AzerbaijanGP #CanadianGP https://t.co/w1zGXrSffq

Lewis Hamilton, however, stood no chance against the straight line speed of Fernando Alonso's Ferrari and had to ultimately give up his spot to make way for the Spaniard. It wasn't without a tussle, however, where Hamilton lost more than he would have hoped for.

#1 2021 F1 Hungarian GP - The ultimate showdown between Hamilton and Alonso

The Hungaroring was in cheers as Esteban Ocon led the race thanks to a violent Lap 1 crash compromising the leaders. Lewis Hamilton, however, was close to possibly snatching away Ocon's win. The Frenchman's Alpine teammate, however, did not let that happen.

Sky Sports F1 @SkySportsF1



The 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix was a thriller! What. A. RaceThe 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix was a thriller! What. A. Race 😮The 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix was a thriller! ⤵️ https://t.co/Lh99sR9YJR

Fernando Alonso held up Hamilton for the longest number of laps, costing him considerable time. They touched, they locked up, and a battle ensued where even the Mercedes pace advantage couldn't defeat Alonso's determination. And though Hamilton managed to pass him later, Alonso had already done his job.

Even this year has been eventful for the two drivers in its own way. While they have been rather close to each other on the grid, fans have not been treated to another Hamilton-Alonso legendary battle. Who knows, maybe another one is nearing us soon?

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anurag C