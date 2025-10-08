Top 5 looks from the Singapore GP paddock feat. Lily Muni He

By Samyak Sharma
Published Oct 08, 2025 18:42 GMT
The top 5 looks from the Singapore GP paddock [Images via Getty]
F1 stars and their partners turned up the glam as they arrived at the Singapore GP paddock over the race weekend. The paddock was full of standout looks, ranging from sleek minimalist fits to extravagant styles.

From Alex Albon’s girlfriend Lily Muni He to McLaren star Lando Norris, here are the top five looks that caught attention at the Singapore GP.

The top 5 looks from the Singapore GP paddock

#1 Lily Muni He

Alex Albon with girlfriend Lily Muni He at the Singapore Grand Prix - Source: Getty
Professional golfer and Alex Albon's girlfriend, Lily Muni He, turned heads at the Singapore GP paddock with a standout look. She wore a golden silk dress on race night, featuring an embroidered bird and floral pattern, paying homage to her Chinese roots with the cheongsam design.

#2 Margarida Corceiro

Lando Norris&#039; girlfriend Margarida Corceiro [Image Source: Getty]
Lando Norris' girlfriend, Margarida Corceiro, arrived at the Singapore GP paddock in a simple yet striking look. She wore a black strapless top paired with white pleated pants, keeping things sharp and minimal. She accompanied her look with a blue and white checkered clutch and small rectangular sunglasses.

#3 Alexandra Saint Mleux

Charles Leclerc with girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux at the Singapore Grand Prix - Source: Getty
Charles Leclerc's girlfriend, Alexandra Saint Mleux, also opted for the Chinese-inspired cheongsam design for her visit to the Singapore GP paddock, as she could be seen wearing a black mini dress featuring multi-colored floral patterns. The 23-year-old completed the look with black sunglasses, a small black handbag, and black heels.

#4 Lando Norris

Lando Norris arriving at the Singapore GP paddock on Thursday - Source: Getty
McLaren's Lando Norris arrived for his media duties ahead of the Singapore GP in style. The British F1 driver wore a white pullover featuring black striping and "St. Tropez" branding across the chest. He paired it with loose-fitting black cargo pants and white sneakers.

The 25-year-old also had a decent enough time on track on Sunday, as he finished third, decreasing the points gap between himself and teammate Oscar Piastri in the drivers' championship yet again.

#5 Rebecca Donaldson

Carlos Sainz with girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson at the Singapore Grand Prix - Source: Getty
Carlos Sainz's girlfriend, Rebecca Donaldson, opted for a minimalist all-black outfit as the couple arrived at the Marina Bay Street Circuit for the Singapore Grand Prix.

The Scottish model wore a sleeveless black tank top, tucked into a pair of high-waisted, black, baggy denim jeans. She accessorized the look with dark sunglasses and a black shoulder bag.

But the most adorable part of her outfit was a crochet unicorn on her bag, paying tribute to the fan-designed one that was stuck to the back of Sainz's helmet at the Azerbaijan GP.

On the track, the Singapore Grand Prix concluded with George Russell claiming his second victory of the 2025 F1 season, with reigning world champion Max Verstappen finishing just behind him. Lando Norris rounded off the podium positions with a P3 finish, as he beat Oscar Piastri [4th] after a controversial Lap 1 move on his teammate.

