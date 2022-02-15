Top 5 must-watch F1 races in the 21st century for the new F1 fans

F1's popularity has been on the rise in the last few years. Association with Netflix, as well as steps to improve on-track action, have helped with matters as well. F1 as a sport, however, has its unique heritage – a heritage the new-age fans might not be aware of. The sport has more often than not been touted as the pinnacle of motorsports and for new fans, it's nice to dig into some of the best races of the past to get to know it better.

The races had historic meaning and were a perfect showcase of some of the best talents to ever drive an F1 car. In this piece, we take a look at some of the best races that new-age fans should watch to learn more about the sport.

#5 2019 F1 German Grand Prix

The 2019 German GP was significant in multiple ways. The biggest significance, however, was the fact that Lewis Hamilton was toppled in a straight fight in a wet race in the turbo-hybrid era.

Hamilton's synergy with the dominant Mercedes has meant that even in wet weather races, where car advantage can diminish, the Briton was still able to win. So much so that it was a rare occurrence for anyone but Hamilton to stand at the top of the podium when it rained (Daniel Ricciardo in Hungary in 2014 being one of those cases).

In Germany in 2019, however, Max Verstappen went toe to toe in the wet weather conditions against the mighty Mercedes and came out on top. During the race, when Hamilton's strategic errors and driving mistakes dropped him down the grid, the Dutchman pounced on each of these opportunities, handing the Briton a rare defeat in the rain.

#4 2008 F1 Italian Grand Prix

The 2008 Italian Grand Prix was a showcase of talent for Sebastian Vettel. Coming into F1 as a young driver, the German was keeping his nose clean and doing the job at Toro Rosso at the time. As the circus reached Monza, however, the heavens opened up and Toro Rosso, equipped with a powerful Ferrari engine, became a potent force.

Vettel used the car's competitiveness to clinch a shock pole position on Saturday. With some great wet weather specialists on the grid, not many expected the German to hold on to his lead for long. That, however, was not the case to be. Vettel would hold the lead at the start and, despite driving a Toro Rosso, remain unchallenged in treacherous conditions to score his first-ever win in Formula 1.

The future Red Bull driver was seen as a bright talent before the 2008 Italian GP. After the race, however, he was touted as a star of the future, just like Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso.

