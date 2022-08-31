Top 5 possible impacts of Audi joining F1

Audi's entry into F1 is no small thing! The German giant will be making an official entry into the sport by the 2026 F1 season. Having said that, if reports are accurate, Audi's plans are much more ambitious than just being an engine partner for a team like Sauber F1. There's more to it, as reports indicate that Audi is looking at a complete works operation that will take shape with a 75% stake in Sauber.

According to reports, Audi's first imprints will start as soon as the 2023 F1 season, as the team is expected to take over Sauber in a systematic manner of 25% every year for the next three years. As a result, Audi will own a 25% stake in Sauber in 2023, a 50% stake in 2024, and a complete 75% stake in 2025.

It does make you question why the German giant is going through a 3-year phased buyout. The answer could be in the team's ambition to reach frontrunning speed as early as possible when it joins the F1 grid in 2026.

The team might start investing in upgrading the Hinwil facility of Sauber in the next three years to reduce the gap to the frontrunners. What this also means is that Audi's impact on F1 is going to be immediate, and it is going to start as soon as next season. So what are the possible effects that Audi could have on F1? Let's find out!

#1 Return of the F1 German GP

Audi didn't take long to take shots at Mercedes by claiming that its engine would be the first since BMW in 2009 to be conceptualized and brought to life in Germany. This was a clear dig at Mercedes, whose power unit facility is in the United Kingdom at Brixworth.

One of the biggest failures of Mercedes in the sport has been its inability to garner German support despite dominating the sport for almost a decade. As a result, despite having a German team dominate the sport, we do not even have a German GP on the calendar.

The VW Group had pointed it out as one of the things it was targeting when it entered the sport. With as many as three German manufacturers on the grid, expect the German GP to make a return.

#2 The Return of 'the Hulk'

Audi and Porsche mentioned that a German driver was going to be high on their agenda when they entered the sport. The problem with that is the apparent dearth of German talent on the F1 grid. To add to it, no standout German driver is making their way through the ranks either.

Nico Hülkenberg @HulkHulkenberg Had a wonderful birthday and a quite good party last night 🤠

Thanks for all the messages & wishes! Had a wonderful birthday and a quite good party last night 🤠Thanks for all the messages & wishes! https://t.co/sekZHJUtsr

With Sebastian Vettel also announcing his retirement from the sport, it leaves only Mick Schumacher and Nico Hulkenberg as viable candidates. Mick Schumacher is rumored for a move to AlphaTauri, where he would be evaluated for a possible promotion to Red Bull (Porsche's influence).

This leaves Nico Hulkenberg, a driver who showed earlier this season that he's still got it and was very impressive in his limited opportunities. Could we see Nico Hulkenberg, a German, make a return to F1 with Sauber? There is surely a possibility of that.

#3 Curtains for Guanyu Zhou

One of the biggest reasons Guanyu Zhou finds himself in Alfa Romeo this season is the money he brings to the team. As a driver, Zhou has been decent but not impressive enough to warrant a place if not for the money. With an Audi partnership on the horizon, a 'pay driver' is certainly not one of the priorities for the team, and this is where things could turn south for the Chinese driver.

When the Audi partnership is official, if there is one driver that is in danger of losing his spot in the sport, it's Guanyu Zhou.

#4 A new lease of life for Daniel Riccardo

How does a Daniel Ricciardo-Valtteri Bottas partnership sound? Great, isn't it? The Australian is a free agent at the end of the season and is desperately looking for a seat for next season. Let's get one thing out of the way, at 33 years old, Ricciardo is not past his prime. Sadly, things did not work out between him and McLaren, but that does not mean he is not a capable driver.

For Audi, it is an opportunity that the team would keenly keep an eye on. Ricciardo is a superstar and one of the more famous drivers on the F1 grid. Audi's brand aligning with Ricciardo can only be good for the German giants.

#5 Convergence of the grid at the front

There's one thing Sauber does not get enough credit for: the team's engineering excellence. Sauber was the only team at the start of the season that was under the weight limit, and as a result, it reaped the rewards of that. Why has the team taken a step back since then? It's the lack of upgrades!

Oh Yeah Formula 1 @OhYeahFormula1 BIG BREAKING NEWS



German automotive manufacturer, Audi have confirmed that they will enter F1 in 2026!



As of right now, they are only confirmed to be entering as an engine supplier, but it’s heavily rumoured to be purchasing a 75% stake in Sauber (Alfa Romeo) very soon BIG BREAKING NEWSGerman automotive manufacturer, Audi have confirmed that they will enter F1 in 2026!As of right now, they are only confirmed to be entering as an engine supplier, but it’s heavily rumoured to be purchasing a 75% stake in Sauber (Alfa Romeo) very soon 🚨BIG BREAKING NEWS🚨German automotive manufacturer, Audi have confirmed that they will enter F1 in 2026!As of right now, they are only confirmed to be entering as an engine supplier, but it’s heavily rumoured to be purchasing a 75% stake in Sauber (Alfa Romeo) very soon

The team has the needed insight to succeed in the sport and make good cars. What it doesn't have is the finance to keep it afloat. With Audi partnering with the team, expect Sauber to be a much stronger competitor in the midfield. With the influx of more investment, expect the Audi-Sauber partnership to close the gap to the front even more in the coming years.

