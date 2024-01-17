Top 5 reasons why the 2024 F1 season is going to be much better than 2023

The countdown for the 2024 F1 season has begun as McLaren has already launched its official livery of the year. The 2023 season was not great if you're not a Max Verstappen or Red Bull fan. The season saw one team and driver dominate to such an extent that the results became predictable.

In the entire season, Red Bull lost just one race out of the 22 events. Max Verstappen himself only missed out in just three races in the entire season. Sure there were a few interesting races but when a Verstappen win was inevitable, it did kill the interest to a large extent.

With all that being said, the 2024 F1 season is expected to be much better than the 2023 one. The predictability and routine nature that plagued the last 12 months won't be there this season, and here are five reasons why:

#1 Teams have a better understanding of the regulations

One thing that became abundantly clear by the time we had the first race of the season in 2023 was that the teams just didn't understand the regulations. If we exclude Red Bull, a team that nailed the regulations, almost every other team only knew the task in front of them after Bahrain.

Mercedes knew it had to change the concept, Ferrari knew the car needed to change, McLaren had still not introduced the supposed 2023 F1 challenger and it was only Aston Martin who had the correct direction in terms of car concept.

Ahead of the 2024 season, the teams have already been working extensively on their cars for a year. They would be far more prepared than they were last season. While this doesn't mean they will beat Red Bull, it does mean they will be far more competitive.

#2 Red Bull's advantage would not be as massive

F1 regulations have already had a principle of diminishing gains whenever we talk about car performance. While just the third year should not be the one where diminished returns play a massive role, one can't ignore the fact that these regulations are supposed to be very restrictive. While Red Bull has continued to enjoy an advantage over everyone else, the gap should start to shrink this season.

#3 The driver market is going to be all over the place

The 2023 F1 season saw the driver market not make much of a move. Everything was more or less stable and there wasn't much change if we looked at the starting grid in 2022 and 2023.

This year is, however, going to be different and one of the major reasons for that is the fact that there are as many as 15 drivers whose contracts have not been signed. If not anything else the drama and suspense when it comes to the musical chairs in the F1 driver market is going to be the one to watch.

#4 We will have more than two teams winning races this season

This might be a prediction of sorts but one way in which the 2024 F1 season is going to be better than the 2023 season is the variability at the top of the podium. 2023 had just three race winners. Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz.

The season also saw Red Bull win all but one race in Singapore, which was won by Ferrari. The 2024 F1 season should be better in that respect. We're going to see more action and in all likelihood, more than two teams winning races.

#5 The F1 field spread is expected to shrink even more

There was one very interesting development last season where we had as many as six teams securing a podium. While sure Red Bull stole the march on the entire grid, the podium was still in play.

Teams like Mercedes, McLaren, Ferrari, Aston Martin, and Alpine all had multiple podiums. The restrictive nature of the regulations is going to make things even more interesting. We're going to see an even bigger shrinkage in the field spread. When that happens, expect a few surprises to pop up on the podium.