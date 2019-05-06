×
Top 5 Spanish Grand Prix races of all time

Dev Tyagi
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
32   //    06 May 2019, 14:36 IST

Spanish F1 Grand Prix of 2016 where Max claimed his first-ever F1 win
Round five of the 2019 season takes us to a destination where it all begins, even before F1 unravels a brand new season. The land of the pre-season testing, Barcelona in Spain becomes a key venue for fielding 20 of the world's fastest men, and hence, 10 teams for a 66-lap run.

First held in 1913, the Spanish Grand Prix has over the years turned into a hotbed of sorts for Mercedes. The Toto Wolff-led outfit have from the onset of the 2014 F1 season gone on to win 4 in 5 contests, with the only exception being in 2016, when a teenaged Red Bull driver emerged right on top amid as the likes of Mercedes and Ferrari played catch up.

We know who that is and we also know the keenness with which the talented Max Verstappen would like to claw back to the very top this year despite Mercedes standing on the verge of another 1-2, given the form they are in.

A glorious venue for the very top of motor-racing, the Barcelona track has over the years seen the triumph of the inimitable Michael Schumacher on more occasions than any other driver and perhaps this is something that Hamilton would like to better in the imminent future at the 4.65-km long track.

But that said let's take a look at the top 5 Spanish GP races of all time:

The 2008 Spanish Grand Prix- Kimi climbs to the top of the podium

European Formula One Grand Prix: where the Iceman turned on the heat
Kimi Raikkonen secured a fine fine in round four of the 2008 F1 season. In producing a controlled and measured drive amid an attendance of around 1,28,000- the 'Iceman' grabbed a perfect hat-trick, including a pole, the fastest-lap of the race, and the race win in the end.

Leading the race for the better part of the race, the then-Ferrari driver got off to a clean start as he was pursued by Alonso, second in his Renault and Massa, third in the other Ferrari.

What was great from Kimi's end was his ability to steer his Ferrari clear of his teammate, as Massa had already passed Alonso within minutes of the start.

A contest that was checkered by the safety car, deployed several times, would see Ferrari gather a fine 1-2, in the end, there being no dearth of drama as the McLaren of Heikki Kovalainen would crash seriously, the Finn eventually escaping with only a minor concussion.

But Raikkonen, the race-leader had enough pace on him to ever fall into the hands of his Brazilian teammate, the 'Iceman' proving a tough nut to crack for the Renaults and McLarens.

Tags:
F1 2019 Red Bull Racing F1 Williams F1 Nigel Mansell Max Verstappen
