Top 5 most successful drivers at the F1 British GP

F1 is heading to Silverstone for the 2023 edition of the British Grand Prix. The track is historically significant to the sport since it is home to the first-ever Formula 1 Grand Prix held back in 1950.

Since then, the race has been held every single year, and in over seven decades, there have been over 40 drivers who have won the race.

There are many drivers who have won multiple times at the British Grand Prix. On that note, let's talk about the best five drivers. Note that the race was held at different venues in the early years, namely Aintree and Brands Hatch. Hence, the race wins here are not solely based on the Silverstone circuit.

#1 Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton celebrating his win at Silverstone in 2019 (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

At the top of the list is the seven-time world champion, Lewis Hamilton. He has won the British GP a whopping eight times in his Formula 1 career. The first victory came with McLaren in 2008, winning his home fans' hearts in just his second year of Formula 1. The success then followed him consistently from 2014 to 2017, and then from 2019 to 2021 with Mercedes.

#2 Jim Clark

Yet another British driver, Jim Clark, is known for his amazing driving, which wasn't just limited to Formula 1. He is sometimes also considered to be the best British driver the sport ever witnessed, and his legacy follows him today.

Clark won the British Grand Prix five times; from 1962 to 1965, and then again in 1967. There could have been a potential for more, but unfortunately, the driver lost his life in a crash in 1968 at the Hockenheimring in Germany. His death affected the sport deeply, and the safety of Formula Racing was yet to develop.

#3 Alain Prost

Alain Prost in 1990 (Photo by Pascal Rondeau/Getty Images)

Alain Prost is one of the most celebrated and successful drivers in the history of Formula 1. In his career, he won the F1 drivers' world championship four times, and was also one of the greatest drivers at Silverstone, winning the British Grand Prix five times, too. This happened in 1983, 1985, 1989, 1990, and 1993.

He announced his retirement at the end of the '93 season.

#4 Nigel Mansell

Nigel Mansell at Silverstone in 1991 (Photo by Darrell Ingham/Getty Images)

Nigel Mansell is another British driver who has one of the highest winning ratios on the track, clinching his home Grand Prix four times in 1986, 1987, 1991, and 1992. He also won the world championship in 1992.

#5 Jack Brabham

Jack Brabham, the three-time F1 world champion, was one of the most iconic drivers to step into F1. He won the British Grand Prix thrice, in 1959, 1960, and 1966. It was the same years when he also won his drivers' world championships.

Brabham passed away in 2014, aged 88, due to liver disease.

