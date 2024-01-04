Top 5 teams with most wins in F1 history

F1 is a fierce sport where 10 teams and 20 drivers develop and race highly technologically advanced cars around some of the fastest tracks in the world. While the sport can be seen as essentially an expensive billboard for many automotive giants and other companies, the paddock is filled with people who take racing seriously and want to win every single one of them.

A team's prowess in Formula 1 is also measured by the number of race wins they have had throughout their existence. Here are five teams that have won the most races in the sport's history.

#5 Red Bull Racing F1 Team: 113 race wins

Red Bull is the newest team on the grid to have this many race wins in the sport. They were formed when Ford had to sell Jaguar Racing to Red Bull after several poor performances. Though they struggled for the first few seasons, they gradually started fighting at the top with the likes of Ferrari and Mercedes.

They won their first world championship in 2010 with Sebastian Vettel. They went on to dominate the sport till 2013, with Vettel winning four world championships back to back and Red Bull clinching Constructors Championships as well.

They are once again obliterating the field in the turbo-hybrid era with Max Verstappen behind the wheel. They won 21 out of 22 races in 2023.

In total, Red Bull Racing entered 370 races in the sport, out of which they won 113 of them as of January 2024.

#4 Williams F1 Team: 114 race wins

With just one more race win than Red Bull as of 2023, Williams stands as one of the oldest and most prestigious teams on the grid. The British team was founded by Frank Williams all the way back in 1977. Hence, it has a long and rich history, even though they are currently struggling to even make it onto the midfield table.

Williams has won nine constructors' and seven drivers' championship titles in it's glory days, which were between 1980 and 1997.

As of January 2024, the total number of races in which Williams started as a team was 814, out of which they won only 114 of them.

#3 Mercedes-AMG F1 Team: 125 race wins

In recent history, Mercedes has definitely been one of the most successful teams in the sport. In early days, Mercedes ran under the name 'Daimler Benz AG' in 1954 and 1955 and was driven by the legendary Juan Manuel Fangio, who won both drivers' world championships.

Fast forward to 2010, and the Silver Arrows once again decided to grace the sport. After a few initial hiccups in the first three seasons, the team started an era of dominance no other team had achieved up until then. They won eight constructors' championships in a row from 2014 to 2021, with Lewis Hamilton winning six of his seven world titles with them. In 2022 and 2023, however, they were only able to bag one race win.

As of January 2024, Mercedes competed in a total of 293 races, out of which they won 125 of them.

#2 McLaren F1 Team: 183 race wins

Even though McLaren has not won a world championship since 2008, they have been able to win loads of races in their 60 years in the sport. It was founded in 1963 by a New Zealander, Bruce McLaren. The team's first race win was in 1968 at the Belgian Grand Prix.

McLaren has been consistently competing in the single-seater sport and has won 12 drivers' and eight constructors' championships in total.

As of January 2024, the British automotive giants have entered 950 races and won 183 of them.

#1 Scuderia Ferrari F1 Team: 242 race wins

Despite their recent poor performances, which are being criticized by many F1 fans, there is no doubt that Ferrari is the most prestigious and successful team in the sport. It is also the oldest team since it competed in every single F1 world championship from 1950 to 2023.

Ferrari boasts a total of 15 drivers' and 16 constructors' world championships, which is by far any team has accrued. Even though they have not won any title since 2008, no team is close to beating them in terms of numbers. The same applies to their race wins.

As of January 2024, the Prancing Horse has taken part in 1076 F1 races, out of which they have won 242 races, which is 59 races more than second-placed McLaren.

