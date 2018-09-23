Top 5 Wet Weather Formula One Drives

Wet Weather Drives that were too venturesome

Wet Weather Race Star

Formula One is truly a spectacle to watch, the fastest single seater cars on the planet racing against race other, the millimeter perfect overtakes, the math going into producing a perfect pit-stop, the cutting edge technology, the glamour and the mega celebrations on a race weekend.

The rain gods have played a role in producing some of the most exciting races in the history of F1, the best drivers in the world throwing these high-speed monsters around the corners in wet and tricky conditions. It gets really tricky to drive in the wet as the visibility is always a concern, maintaining the optimum tyre temperature, judging the best racing line etc...It pushes every driver's skills and talent to the limit, with some faltering and others putting on incredible driving displays that you’ll remember for the rest of your life.

The wet weather conditions have given some unthinkable results and surprise winners and in the past. Let's have a look at the top 5 wet weather drives of all time in Formula One.

#5 Sebastian Vettel- Monza 2008

Sebastian Vettel is a four-time F1 World Champion who is currently driving for Scuderia Ferrari. He kicked off his Formula One career in 2006 with BMW Sauber and still going strong as he chasing his 5th title. It happened in 2008 at Monza when Vettel was having his first full season with Toro Rosso where he had the previous best finish of fourth. Vettel drove his STR3 in wet conditions to take a stunning pole at the temple of speed, Monza.

The race started under the safety car due to the rain on Sunday. Vettel's drive was stunning, with the German never putting a foot wrong from start to finish.

It was an incredibly mature drive from such a young driver from a mid-field team and certainly made the paddock sit up and take notice, as he became F1’s youngest race winner at the time.

