×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Top F1 Drivers to watch in 2019

Charanjot Singh
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
26   //    29 Mar 2019, 16:28 IST

F1 2019 Drivers Line Up
F1 2019 Drivers Line Up

We're already a race into the 2019 season but there's never a bad time to just sit back and analyze the field to figure out where everyone stands on the grid. For anyone new to the sport or for anyone still getting to grips with the sport it's always nice to come across something like this. More importantly though, for avid Formula One fans, this is a huge topic of debate to decide who fits where in the leaderboard.

This is why I decided to take up this task of ranking the top 5 drivers on the grid. The list takes into consideration factors like achievements, peak performance, consistency, recent form and of course some bias from my side(it is my list after all)

#5 Valtteri Bottas

Maybe it's the beard after all
Maybe it's the beard after all

Races: 120

Wins:4

Poles:6

Podiums:31

The "other" driver at Mercedes, Valtteri Bottas has slipped down the pecking order because of a comparatively mediocre stint until now at Mercedes. While his teammate has romped off to titles Valteri has been forced to play second fiddle with many even raising question marks over Mercedes choosing Valteri over Ocon for 2019.

On the positive side though, he's still driving a championship winning car and has started the 2019 season with a bang by grabbing the perfect score of 26(by winning the race as well as bagging the fastest lap). Many in the paddock have felt a definite change in Valtteri's approach and demeanor this year(is it because of the beard?) and even he acknowledged that he put together the best race of his life to win in Australia. The question marks will surely remain throughout the year until his contract is finalized but if Valteri can keep on replicating his form from the first race of the season then Mercedes won't have to think twice before extending his career.


1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Scuderia Ferrari Mercedes F1 AMG Lewis Hamilton Sebastian Vettel
Charanjot Singh
CONTRIBUTOR
A Formula One Fan in a cricket-crazy country
F1: Top 5 Contenders for 2019 Drivers' Championship
RELATED STORY
F1: 5 Driver battles to watch in 2019
RELATED STORY
F1 Preview: What to expect from teams and drivers in 2019  
RELATED STORY
Top 5 British F1 Drivers of all time
RELATED STORY
F1 2019 season: 10 changes in 2019 every Formula 1 fan should know about
RELATED STORY
F1 : Team forecasts for the 2019 season
RELATED STORY
Top 3 things to expect in F1 2019 Season
RELATED STORY
F1 Australian Grand Prix - Where to watch, Live Stream Details, TV Schedule, Weather, Tyre & Track info
RELATED STORY
F1 2019: Kickstarting The New Season
RELATED STORY
F1: The 10 Year Challenge for current drivers on the grid
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us