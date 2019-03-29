Top F1 Drivers to watch in 2019

F1 2019 Drivers Line Up

We're already a race into the 2019 season but there's never a bad time to just sit back and analyze the field to figure out where everyone stands on the grid. For anyone new to the sport or for anyone still getting to grips with the sport it's always nice to come across something like this. More importantly though, for avid Formula One fans, this is a huge topic of debate to decide who fits where in the leaderboard.

This is why I decided to take up this task of ranking the top 5 drivers on the grid. The list takes into consideration factors like achievements, peak performance, consistency, recent form and of course some bias from my side(it is my list after all)

#5 Valtteri Bottas

Maybe it's the beard after all

Races: 120

Wins:4

Poles:6

Podiums:31

The "other" driver at Mercedes, Valtteri Bottas has slipped down the pecking order because of a comparatively mediocre stint until now at Mercedes. While his teammate has romped off to titles Valteri has been forced to play second fiddle with many even raising question marks over Mercedes choosing Valteri over Ocon for 2019.

On the positive side though, he's still driving a championship winning car and has started the 2019 season with a bang by grabbing the perfect score of 26(by winning the race as well as bagging the fastest lap). Many in the paddock have felt a definite change in Valtteri's approach and demeanor this year(is it because of the beard?) and even he acknowledged that he put together the best race of his life to win in Australia. The question marks will surely remain throughout the year until his contract is finalized but if Valteri can keep on replicating his form from the first race of the season then Mercedes won't have to think twice before extending his career.

