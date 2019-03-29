×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Bottas benefitting from change in mindset... and a beard!

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6   //    29 Mar 2019, 03:18 IST
valtteribottas - cropped
Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas

Championship leader Valtteri Bottas says a change of mindset, and his beard, are behind his winning start to the Formula One season.

The Finn endured a difficult second campaign with Mercedes in 2018 as he struggled with reliability issues.

While Bottas failed to make an impression, team-mate Lewis Hamilton went from strength to strength as he secured a fifth world title.

With a host of young drivers pushing for top seats this season, Bottas' position at Mercedes was thought to be under pressure if he continued to under-deliver.

But he made a sensational start to 2019 with victory at the Australian Grand Prix, finishing almost 21 seconds ahead of Hamilton.

Bottas says his attitude has changed for the campaign, while also joking his new facial hair could be behind his winning start.

"It's obviously very early in the season, it's one race, but I can for sure say that something in my mindset has changed for the year," he told a media conference on Thursday.

"The preparation over the winter and just the way of how I feel and think about things has changed.

"It's quite difficult to explain in detail but I feel different to years before."

Advertisement

He subsequently added: "It must be the beard!"

Bottas has finished on the podium in Bahrain over the last two seasons, and he hopes to continue that run on Sunday.

"It's normally been quite a strong race for me but obviously every year it's a new race, and you still need to go off quite well," he said. 

"I think racing here, this year, might be a bit better in terms of overtaking with the new DRS zone so I think still, ultimately, the race pace is going to be important.

"But it's been a strong race for me personally in the past and I rate it quite well on my list but obviously the aim is to approach every weekend knowing and aiming to be on top of your game and not to have any bad races anyway."

Omnisport
NEWS
Mercedes need more to match Ferrari - Bottas
RELATED STORY
Wolff demands more from Bottas after miserable 2018
RELATED STORY
Bottas hoping for better fortunes after difficult day in Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Bottas beats Hamilton to season-opening win in Australia
RELATED STORY
Australian Grand Prix win Bottas' 'best race ever'
RELATED STORY
Leclerc confident Ferrari will be more competitive in Bahrain
RELATED STORY
Verstappen not getting carried away after Aus GP podium
RELATED STORY
Hamilton expecting Bahrain battle
RELATED STORY
"There needs to be a championship where we need women to come and get a chance to race," says Mira Erda
RELATED STORY
Mercedes in a league of their own - Vettel
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us