Toto Wolff expecting “intense 10 races” while balancing Constructors’ battle & 2026 development

Toto Wolff has spoken ahead of the upcoming Dutch Grand Prix weekend. The 53-year-old also weighed in on what he expects to be an intense battle in the fight for second place on the Costructors’ standings.

The Mercedes team principal, who is currently the most successful team boss in the F1 paddock, detailed how his team is looking to approach the final 10 races of the calendar as well as finish the current regulations on a high note. Speaking via the Mercedes team press release, Toto Wolff stated:

“We’re ready to get back racing this weekend at Zandvoort. We start the run to the end of the season, and this current era of regulations, determined to end both strongly. It will be an intense 10 races as we fight for second in the Constructors’ Championship and simultaneously focus on 2026.’

“Whilst we won't be bringing any more major developments to this year’s car, the progress we made in Hungary gives us a good platform to work with.”

The Mercedes team has largely experienced a mixed run of results through the first 14 races of the season. Despite boasting seven podium finishes, the most of any team not named McLaren, the German outfit has also endured some forgettable outings through the campaign. With the final 10 races kicking off with the Zandvoort event, Toto Wolff and his team will aim to close the gap to second place in the constructors’ standings, Scuderia Ferrari, a team they currently trail by 24 points.

Toto Wolff reacts to Valtteri Bottas joining Cadillac

Toto Wolff also took out time to share his thoughts on Valtteri Bottas' move to the Cadillac team. The Mercedes reserve driver will be joining the American outfit for its debut in 2026.

Wolff, who offered Bottas a shot at continuity within Formula 1 when he signed him as the team’s third driver, detailed how pleased he was with seeing the Finnish driver return to the grid for 2026. The Austrian motorsports chief also stressed his belief that the 10-time Grand Prix winner still had a lot to offer as a racing driver.

“It is great to see Valtteri regain his place on the F1 grid for next year. He still has so much to offer as a racing driver and deserves to be lining up in Melbourne for the 2026 season.”

“We will of course be sad to see him go. He has played an important role in our, team, and his contribution as our Third Driver this year has been exemplary. For now, we will continue that work until the end of the year before wishing him well for next year and beyond.”

Toto Wolff first signed Bottas for Mercedes during the 2017 season. The 35-year-old at the Brackley-based outfit recorded several race victories and propelled the team to five consecutive Constructors’ championships until his departure at the conclusion of the 2021 campaign.

