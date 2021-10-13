Turkish Grand Prix 2021: Driver Ratings

The Turkish Grand Prix was arguably one of the less eventful races we've had this season. Valtteri Bottas dominated the race in what appeared to be a substantially superior Mercedes. In the process, he picked up his first win of the season.

The race saw some superb drives through the field, and to add to that, some slightly average decision-making by some of the drivers as well. On that note, here's a look at how each driver fared during the Turkish Grand Prix:

Turkish Grand Prix: Driver Ratings

Mercedes: Lewis Hamilton - 7/10

Lewis Hamilton's decision to not pit when Mercedes asked him to possibly cost him a podium. Photo: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton picked up a ten-place grid penalty at the Turkish Grand Prix, which could have hindered his final result on Sunday. However, the pace on display from Hamilton during the Turkish Grand Prix weekend was scintillating. The reigning champion dominated in all the sessions, and duly picked up pole position.

His exploits in the race were slightly muted, as the Mercedes driver arguably lost a podium by not pitting when the pit wall had suggested. Finishing fifth was a slightly underwhelming result for the Mercedes driver, especially after showing such dominating pace throughout the weekend.

Mercedes: Valtteri Bottas - 9/10

Valtteri Bottas termed his win at the Turkish Grand Prix as one of the best of his career. Winning the race from pole in the fastest car on the grid should not ideally qualify as one of your best wins, But the Turkish Grand Prix helped him in proving his doubters wrong.

Bottas has the reputation of not being the best driver in wet weather conditions, but his speed on a damp track was quite impressive. Bottas efficiently did what a No.2 driver should do, i.e. win the race when the no.1 isn't in contention.

Red Bull Racing: Max Verstappen - 9/10

Max Verstappen would be relatively happy with his efforts at the Turkish Grand Prix, especially considering that Mercedes were just out of reach. Nevertheless, Max qualified third behind the Mercedes duo, and started the race in second.

He duly followed Valtteri Bottas throughout the race, and finished second in a race where Red Bull were just no match for Mercedes. Could he have challenged Bottas in the Turkish Grand Prix?

By the looks of it, no. Verstappen's car was just not quick enough. In the end, Max extended his championship lead to six points with a performance where he maximised whatever he had at his disposal.

Red Bull Racing: Sergio Perez - 8/10

Qualifying continues to be a cause of concern for Perez. Even at the Turkish Grand Prix, the Mexican qualified behind a Ferrari and an Alpha Tauri, which is just not good enough for Red Bull.

The fact that Checo was duly able to find his way through both Leclerc and Gasly and valiantly kept Hamilton at bay was redemption at its best, though. Checo returned to the podium for Red Bull, and he will now look to continue his momentum.

